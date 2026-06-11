Chourio Homers in 8-6 Akron Loss to Erie

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jaison Chourio hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the third, but the Erie SeaWolves responded with seven unanswered runs over the next three innings to comeback and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 8-6 on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After being down as much as 5-1 in the game, Erie completed the comeback in the sixth. After opening the inning with a single, Chris Meyers found his way into scoring position by stealing second and taking third on a passed ball. An errant throw on a pickoff attempt allowed Meyers to score the tying run. Two batters later, John Peck singled home two to put Erie on top 8-6.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors looked strong out of the gates. The only damage allowed by the left-hander through the first three innings was a solo home run in the second. Erie began to scratch across some runs off Favors in the fourth and ended his night after 3.2 innings allowing four runs while striking out four. Jack Jasiak allowed four runs (one earned) over two innings pitched. Jay Driver worked a scoreless inning and a third. Zane Morehouse tossed a scoreless eighth to keep the deficit at two.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Erie's second inning run with a big third inning. A single by Jonah Advincula and a Juan Benajmin hit by pitch put runners on first and second with one out. Luke Hill followed with a double to left to score Advincula and tie the game. Chourio launched a three-run home run to center to put Akron ahead 4-1. The Ducks added another in the fourth on a solo home run by Wuilfredo Antunez to make it 5-1 Akron. Hill came around to score on a wild pitch in the fifth to make it 6-4 RubberDucks. Akron was able to get a runner on the ninth when Antunez singled with two outs, but Erie was able to get a game ending strikeout to hold on for the win.

Notebook

Antunez's home run tied him for the team lead with nine this season...Hill picked up two doubles in the game to give him four multi-hit games with Akron...Chourio's home run was his third on the road trip...Alfonsin Rosario's nine game hitting streak was snapped in the loss...Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 2,082.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, June 11 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (1-3, 5.36 ERA) will take the mound against Erie right-hander Sean Hunley (0-5, 7.36 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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