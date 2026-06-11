SeaWolves Erase Four-Run Deficit to Down RubberDucks

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves' (30-29) bullpen and offense stayed hot in an 8-6 win over the Akron RubberDucks (31-28) on a Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

SeaWolves starter Carlos Peña turned in two perfect innings to begin his start but gave up four to the Akron offense in the third inning, highlighted by a Jaison Chourio three-run homer. Peña allowed another home run in the fourth, this time to Wuilfredo Antunez.

Erie started the night equally as hot on offense. Justice Bigbie opened the game's scoring with his second home run of the season and first of the year at UPMC Park. Akron led 5-1 headed to the bottom of the fourth. Thayron Liranzo drew a leadoff walk, which was followed up by back-to-back singles from Bigbie and Chris Meyers. With two runners in scoring position and two outs, EJ Exposito cleared the bases with a 2-RBI double to get Erie within a run.

Akron took a 6-4 lead in the top half of the fifth, but Brett Callahan quickly responded with his team-leading 11th home run of the season to pull within a run. Erie would take the lead in the sixth inning on three hits and some help from the Akron defense. They sent eight batters to the plate and finished the frame with a two-run advantage.

The bullpen was fantastic once again, turning in four scoreless innings. Dariel Fregio was perfect through two innings, striking out two. Tyler Owens earned his first save of the season with two scoreless innings, while only allowing just one hit.

Erie is back in action tomorrow at 6:05 PM against the RubberDucks. Starter Sean Hunley gets the ball for the SeaWolves against right-hander Dylan DeLucia.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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