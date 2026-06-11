Yard Goats Split Doubleheader to Stay in First Place

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Benny Montgomery smashed go-ahead two run double in the sixth inning helping the Yard Goats defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 in game one of the doubleheader on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford starter, Konnor Eaton, pitched 6.1 innings allowing three runs on two hits with six strikeouts to earn his fourth win. The victory ensured the Yard Goats first place in the division with less than two weeks remaining in the first half. The Fisher Cats won game two 7-5.

The Fisher Cats took an early lead with a two-run home run to left field by Aaron Parker in the top of the first, giving New Hampshire a 2-0 lead off of Yard Goats starter, Konnor Eaton.

That Goats loaded up the bases off of Fisher Cats starter, Alex Amalfi, in the third. A sacrifice fly by Jorge scored Messina, making the score 2-1. Aidan Longwell lined a ball to right field for a leadoff single in the sixth. Jose Torres came in to pinch run. Bryant Betancourt was intentionally walked, and the bases were loaded when Cole Messina walked to first. Jose Torres tied the game on a Kokoska ground ball to first.

Benny Montgomery smashed a two run double to left center bringing in Betancourt and Messina, giving the Yard Goats a 4-2 lead. The Fisher Cats walked in one last run in the seventh, making the score 4-3 Yard Goats.Kokoska shut down all hopes for New Hampshire as he fired the ball from left to Messina who tagged Victor Arias for the final out in the Yard Goats victory in game one.

Game Two:

WP- Caleb Freeman (1-0)

LP- Davis Palermo (2-3)

S- Sam Gardner (1)

In game two, The Hartford Yard Goats were unable to overcome an early deficit and fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 7-5 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. New Hampshire jumped out to a four-run lead in the opening inning on RBI hits from Jay Harry and Victor Arias, then added three more runs over the next four innings to build a 7-3 advantage. Hartford battled back behind a three-RBI performance from Cole Messina, cutting the deficit to two runs in the sixth inning.

The Fisher Cats scored first on a RBI single by Jay Harry to right field off Yard Goats starter, Davis Palermo. Patrick Winkel ran home, making the score 1-0 New Hampshire. New Hampshire center fielder stole home and added to their lead off of a Andy Perez throwing error. Victor Arias continued the Fisher Cats rally with a two run home run, making the score 4-0 New Hampshire.

Cade Denton stepped on the bump for Hartford in the fourth. Eddie Micheletti Jr. added to New Hampshires' lead on a home run to right field, bringing himself and Jackson Hornung to the plate, making the score 6-0 Fisher Cats.

Jimmy Obertop lined a ball to right field for a double and advanced Connor Capel to third, putting two Yard Goats in scoring position in the fifth inning. Cole Messina smashed a ball to right center field and secured a RBI double that scored Capel which made the score 6-1 New Hampshire.

Jose Torres singled on a hard hit ball to left field off New Hampshire pitcher, Caleb Freeman. Jimmy Obertop and Messina made it home which resulted in the score being 6-3 Fisher Cats.

New Hampshire answered with a RBI single by Jackson Hornung that scored Victor Arias, making the score 7-3 Fisher Cats.

Benny Montgomery lined a base hit to right field in the sixth. Connor Capel lasered another ball to deep right field for a double, putting two Yard Goats in scoring position. Cole Messina hit a rocket into right, scored Montgomery and Capel, and made the score 7-5.

The Yard Goats were unable to add anymore runs off of the Fisher Cats bullpen.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Blue Jays' affiliate on Thursday at 7:10 pm. Join us at Dunkin' Park for 80s night in Hartford with a 8-bit hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! RHP Jack Mahoney will take the mound for Hartford for game one and RHP Jake Bloss will pitch for New Hampshire. The game will be televised on NESN+, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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