Wimmer Drives in Four Runs, Longwell Homers for First Place Yard Goats

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Braylen Wimmer drove in four runs, Aidan Longwell crushed a three-run home run, and pitchers Jake Brooks, Carlos Torres and Fidel Ulloa were solid on the mound as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 7-2 in front of 7,005 fans on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. The game was tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the eighth before an RBI-double from Braylen Wimmer and Longwell's homer capped a five-run eighth and gave the Yard Goats a 7-2 lead. Yard Goats starter Jake Brooks allowed two runs over six strong innings to help Hartford win their third straight and fifth game of the series. The Yard Goats remain in first place of the Eastern League Northeast Division with seven games remaining in the first half.

The Yard Goats opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Braylen Wimmer lined an RBI-single off Fisher Cats starter Gage Stanifer, giving Hartford an early 1-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats got on the board in the top of the third when Carter Cunningham hit a two-run home run off Yard Goats starter Jake Brooks. Cunningham's first Double-A homer landed in the top deck in right field and gave New Hampshire a 2-1 lead.

Hartford responded in the bottom of the third when Wimmer roped an RBI-single into right field which scored Roc Riggio and tied the game at 2.

Wimmer drilled an RBI-double into left-center field in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Yard Goats a 4-2 lead. A few batters later, Aidan Longwell smashed a three-run home run to right field, extending Hartford's lead to 7-2. The homer which landed in the upper deck in right field was Longwell's eighth of the season.

The Yard Goats conclude their seven game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 pm. Join us for Dairy Day featuring Kids Run the Bases postgame! RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats against RHP Austin Cates who will pitch for the Fisher Cats. The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP: Carlos Torres (4-4)

LP: Aaron Munson (1-1)







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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