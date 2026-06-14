Yates Strikes out Eight; Baysox Fall to Curve on Saturday Night in Altoona

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Altoona, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a 4-1 final on Saturday night.

Chesapeake (25-36) managed five hits on Saturday. Griff O'Ferrall 's two-out, eighth inning single got the Baysox on the board. Willy Vasquez also notched a multi-hit effort in the defeat.

The first Baysox knock came off the bat of Tavian Josenberger in the fifth. Chesapeake's bats were neutralized by Altoona left-handed starter Connor Wietgrefe (W, 3-1), who completed six shutout frames with just two hits allowed and eight strikeouts.

Altoona broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third on the first hit of the game - an RBI double from Duce Gourson. Baysox right-handed starter Evan Yates struck out a Double-A best and career-high matching eight batters in four and two-thirds innings. Altoona plated its additional three runs in the fifth inning off Yates (L, 3-3) to the tune of three RBI hits, including a second RBI double of the night from Gourson.

Right-hander Ryan Long starred out of the Baysox bullpen with two and one-third innings of perfect relief work with three strikeouts. Chesapeake brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, but Altoona right-hander Emmanuel Chapman (S, 4) induced a game-ending double play ball to end the threat.

Chesapeake wraps up its six-game series in Altoona on Sunday night by trotting out left-hander Joseph Dzierwa (1-1, 2.49 ERA) for a second time this series, after the southpaw tossed five shutout innings on Tuesday. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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