Seminaris' Career Day Powers Reading to Series Win over Portland

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (28-34) bounced back and picked up a win against the Portland Sea Dogs (30-31) by a final score of 3-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading takes the series over Portland and holds a 4-1 series lead heading into Sunday's finale.

The scoreboard was quiet through the first three innings, as Adam Seminaris and Gage Ziehl both allowed only two hits. Seminaris collected six strikeouts for the Fightins in that span.

Reading broke through in the bottom of the third with a Raylin Heredia (10) solo home run into the Redners Event Center. Heredia now has collected a home run in each of the last three games and matches Alex Binelas' team-leading 35 RBI.

The R-Phils stranded a runner on base in each of the first four innings.

The Sea Dogs found a response in the top of the fifth. Nelly Taylor walked and was pushed to third on a Raudelis Martinez single. That was enough, as Ahbram Liendo hit a sac fly and drove home Taylor to bring the score to 1-1.

Ziehl pitched a solid five innings for Portland on the night. The righty only allowed one run on four hits and collected three strikeouts through his outing.

Cade Fergus made an excellent diving catch to take an extra base hit away from Johanfran Garcia in the top of the seventh.

The R-Phils broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh. Erick Brito singled to get the inning started and was driven in one batter later on a Bryson Ware (11) home run out to left field to give the Fightins a 3-1 lead.

Seminaris continued to shut down the Sea Dogs offense until he was lifted following the eighth inning.

Portland gave Wen-Hui Pan trouble in his debut for Reading. Miguel Bleis doubled to lead off the top of the ninth, and was driven in by a Brooks Brannon single. Pan escaped the inning with a game-ending 5-4-3 double play, slamming the door on a Fightins 3-2 win.

Seminaris (5-5) collected the win on a career outing. The southpaw pitched eight innings, allowing only one run on three hits, while matching his career-best ten strikeouts. Seminaris retired the last 11 batters he faced.

The eight innings pitched by Seminaris is the most in his career as well as a high throughout the Eastern League this season. It is also the most pitched by an R-Phil in an outing since 2018.

Jedixson Paez (1-2) takes the loss. Paez threw three out of the Sea Dog bullpen allowing two runs and three hits while striking out three.

Ware continues his hot stretch for the R-Phils with another two hit performance. The 25 year old from Mississippi has found himself on base two times in each of the last three games.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 5:15 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich will get the start on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP John Holobetz for Portland. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:55 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home for a two-week homestand through Sunday, June 21, continuing a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs through Sunday, June 14. The first series wraps up Sunday with a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Costume T-Shirt giveaway, thanks to Berks Packing. Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.