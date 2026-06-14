Senators Rally for Two Runs in the Ninth to Take Late Lead, Hang on to Beat Flying Squirrels, 7-6

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Senators and Flying Squirrels went back-and-forth Saturday night. Richmond scored two in the seventh to take its first lead of the game, but Harrisburg scored two in the ninth to come back and win 7-6.

The teams combined for 26 hits and 13 walks.

The Sens jumped out front first with two in the second on an RBI double from Caleb Lomavita to score Sam Petersen and an RBI single from Leandro Pineda to score Max Romero.

The Flying Squirrels got one of the runs back in the third on Bo Davidson's RBI double off LHP Alex Clemmey.

In the fourth, Max Romero led off the inning with an opposite-field home run to lead 3-1. It was Romero's eighth home run in his last 12 games.

Jack Payton homered in the bottom of the frame to cut the lead to 3-2.

The back-and-forth scoring continued. In the fifth, after a leadoff single from Devin Fitz-Gerald, Sam Petersen doubled down the leftfield line to push the lead back out to 4-2.

Again, Richmond answered with a run in the next half inning. After a Pineda error resulted in two bases for the Squirrels' Parker Harber, a Charlie Szykowny groundout with one out in the inning scored a run. Harrisburg led 4-3 after five.

The Sens had a scoreless sixth despite a leadoff double from Lomavita, his second double of the game.

Then the Flying Squirrels tied the game for the first time on Zane Zielinski's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth.

Clemmey left with one out in the sixth, going 5.1 innings with four runs (three earned) allowed on eight hits, a walk and four strikeouts.

Harrisburg responded right away in the seventh. Cayden Wallace singled the opposite way to open the frame. Then Sam Brown doubled him home to jump back in front 5-4. Brown was thrown out at third trying to stretch it to a triple.

For the first time in the game, Richmond then took the lead scoring two in the seventh off LHP Jared Simpson, snapping a stretch of six-straight scoreless outings for the lefthander. The Squirrels led 6-5.

After the Sens were held scoreless in the top of the eighth, RHP Robert Cranz (W, 2-0) worked around to lead-off baserunners to hold the deficit to 6-5.

In the ninth, Wallace led off with another opposite-field base hit. He advanced to second on a Brown groundout and to third on a wild pitch.

Sam Petersen drew a walk. The next batter, Max Romero, then singled to right to score Wallace and tie the game at six.

Caleb Lomavita drew a walk after falling down in the count 0-2 to load the bases with one out.

Then Richmond's Ben Peterson walked Leandro Pineda for his third free pass of the game, scoring Petersen to give the Sens the 7-6 lead.

In the ninth, RHP Holden Powell (S, 3) came on for his second save opportunity of the week after closing the win Tuesday night.

Powell walked the leadoff man on four pitched. After a sac bunt and a groundout, the tying run was on third with two out.

The right-hander was locked in a battle with Richmond's Dayson Croes. In a 3-2 count, Croes grounded a ball up the middle where Cayden Wallace made a diving stop and threw out Croes to end the game.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Harrisburg. The Senators can leave Richmond with a series tie if they win Sunday.

The final game comes at 5:05 p.m. LHP Noah Dean (0-2) will have the start.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.