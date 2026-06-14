Ducks Snap Skid with 5-4 Win over Erie

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jacob Cozart picked up three hits to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a comeback 5-4 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Trailing for most of the game, Akron finally caught the SeaWolves in the eighth. Jaison Chourio singled with two outs to keep the inning alive. Alfonsin Rosario followed with a no-doubt two-run home run to center to make it 4-3 Erie. Back-to-back doubles by Cozart and Wuilfredo Antunez followed to tie the game 4-4.

Mound Presence

Justin Campbell put together another strong start for the RubberDucks. The right-hander struck out six over 4.2 innings allowing two runs (one earned). He has worked at least four innings in all but two of his starts with the RubberDucks. Carter Rustad allowed a run over an inning and a third. Jay Driver allowed a run over two innings. Jack Carey worked around three walks to toss a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron started to chip away at Erie's early lead in the sixth. Cozart lined a single with the bases loaded to score Jonah Advincula and cut the Erie lead down to 2-1. After tying the game in the eighth, the RubberDucks took the lead in the ninth. Back-to-back singles by Joe Lampe and Jose Devers put runners on the corners with no outs. A double play allowed Lampe to score and put Akron ahead 5-4.

Notebook

The win snapped Akron's five game losing streak...Rosario has homered three times in the last two games...Cozart's three-hit game was his first of the season and 15th multi-hit game of the year...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 3,708.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (3-4, 4.58 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa (2-6, 5.74 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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