Castillo's Crushing Continues As Somerset Seals Series-Clinching Win Over Binghamton

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Jackson Castillo receives congratulations in the Somerset Patriots dugout

(Somerset Patriots) Jackson Castillo receives congratulations in the Somerset Patriots dugout(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The win clinched both a series victory for the Patriots over the Rumble Ponies, as well as a series victory over Binghamton, improving to 10-7 vs. the Rumble Ponies this year, entering their final game of the season against the team on Sunday.

With seven games in the first half remaining, the Patriots remain 1.5 games behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division.

With a home run from Jackson Castillo, Somerset notched its Double-A leading 102nd home run of the season. The Patriots have hit homers in nine straight games and 25 of their last 28, while their 102 home runs this season are the most through 62 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

The Patriots' 228 HR pace through 62 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots collected at least one extra base hit in the game for a franchise record 62nd straight game, signaling the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

LHP Kyle Carr (6.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR) earned his team-leading sixth win of the season, tying for the second-most wins in the Eastern League. In his third quality start of the season, Carr went the distance of 6.0+ innings for the fourth time. Over seven starts since the beginning of May, Carr is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 40.1 IP with 13 BB, 49 K, a 1.09 WHIP and .209 BAA.

RHP Ben Grable (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) hurled a hitless ninth inning to earn his team-leading third save of the season.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) clubbed his fifth home run of the season with two outs in the second inning to give Somerset a 3-2 lead. Over five games this week, Castillo is now 6-for-19 with 4 HR, 5 XBH, 10 RBI and 4 BB.

CF DJ Gladney (1-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) opened the scoring in the first inning with a double that brought home his 41st RBI of the season. Gladney extended his active on-base streak to a team-leading 13 games. During the streak, Gladney is 15-for-50 (.300/.352/.760) with 6 HR, 10 XBH, 16 RBI, 10 R and 4 BB. Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney is slashing .267/.336/.628 with 12 HR, 18 XBH, 28 RBI, 21 R, 12 BB and 8 SB. Gladney's 12 home runs since the start of May are tied with his teammate Garrett Martin for the most in the Eastern League over that stretch.

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Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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