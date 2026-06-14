Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 13 at Richmond

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (31-30) @ Richmond Flying Squirrels (40-20)

Game #62

Saturday, June 13, 7:05 p.m. - CarMax Park

LH Alex Clemmey (2-4) vs RH Yunior Marte (0-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) play the fifth game of their six-game series this week at CarMax Park, the Senators' only trip to Richmond this season. The Flying Squirrels visit Harrisburg twice for second-half, six-game series starting June 30 and August 11.

LAST GAME: The Flying Squirrels took a first-inning 3-0 lead over the Senators for the second straight night en route to a rain-shortened, five-inning 3-0 win. Richmond clinched the first-half postseason spot for the Southwest Division with the win and has taken the last three games. RHP Isaac Lyon (L, 0-3) allowed the runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman. He then retired the last 10 batters he faced. Harrisburg had three hits in the loss and hit into two double plays. The Flying Squirrels have seven double plays the last three games. The game went into a delay after the third out of the top of the fifth and was officially called 48 minutes later. With a game time of just 1:03, it is the quickest game in the Senators' modern franchise history.

LISTEN LIVE

Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)

Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.