Sea Dogs Fall 3-2 on Saturday Night

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (30-31) fell 3-2 to the Reading Fightin Phils (28-34) on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Johanfran Garcia extended his hitting streak to nine games and is hitting .450 during that span with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

The Fightin Phils struck first with a solo homer by Raylin Heredia in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Portland tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. Nelly Taylor drew a walk then moved to third on a single by Raudelis Martinez. Ahbram Liendo lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and the game was tied, 1-1.

Reading took the lead in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run homer by Bryson Ware.

The Sea Dogs scored their final run in the top of the ninth inning. After a leadoff double by Miguel Bleis, an RBI single by Brooks Brannon brought him home but the Sea Dogs fell 3-2.

LHP Adam Seminaris (5-5, 2.83 ERA) earned the win tossing 8.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out 10. RHP Jedixson Paez (1-2, 5.06 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three.

The Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils will meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday June 14th at 5:15pm. The Sea Dogs will send RHP John Holobetz (2-3, 5.32 ERA) to the mound while the Fightin Phils will have RHP Kyle Bmovich (1-5, 6.08 ERA) on the bump.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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