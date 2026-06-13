June 13, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Reading Fightin Phils 13-12 in ten innings on Friday night. Down 8-3 at one point, the Sea Dogs held on for their first win of the week.

Nine out of ten Sea Dogs recorded hits while six had multi-hit games. Franklin Arias came in as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning and still was able to record a multi-hit game with a single and double. Johanfran Garcia blasted his tenth homer in the top of the first inning, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Will Turner cranked his eighth homer of the year, and second in as many games, for the Sea Dogs' 21st multi-home run game of the season.

FLIPPED THE SCRIPT Through the first three games of this series, the Sea Dogs were 4-for-35 (.114) with runners in scoring position, and had left 29 runners on base. All three losses to open the series ended with the tying or leading run either at the plate or on base. Last night, Portland was 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position (.294), and completed a six run comeback to earn the win.

HITS ON HITS Portland recorded a season-high 18 hits in their comeback win last night. All eleven players who have recorded an at bat for the Sea Dogs this week have at least two hits. Johanfran Garcia (.526) and Franklin Arias (.500) are leading the way with ten hits and seven hits respectively.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR Since May 2nd, the Sea Dogs have lost 16 games. Only one of those games, a 7-3 loss to Reading on May 23rd, was lost by four or more runs. They have seven one run losses, seven two run losses, one three run loss, and one four run loss.

JOHANFRAN'S JUNE Johanfran Garcia has had a hot start to June, currently riding a team-leading eight game hit streak that began on June 2nd. In that span, Garcia has 17 total hits, six multi-hit games, including his last four straight, five doubles, two home runs, five runs scored, and eight RBI. He has also reached base in a team-high 15 straight games, dating back to May 23rd (against today's starter for Reading, LHP Adam Seminaris).

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Portland Sea Dogs sit in fourth place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford (34-26) is on top of the standings, 4.0 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (33-28) is 1.5 games back after last night's loss to Binghamton. New Hampshire (30-29) sits in third, 3.5 games back of Hartford, and are 1-4 against the Yard Goats this week. Next week, Portland plays Somerset, Hartford plays Reading, and New Hampshire plays Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 13, 2013 - Anthony Ranaudo tied a franchise record with 13 strikeouts in Portland's 2-0 win vs. Erie at Hadlock Field...Ranaudo worked 7.2 IP on two hits and two walks. Michael Almanzar knocked in both runs.

SEA DOGS VS. ADAM SEMINARIS LHP Adam Seminaris (4-5, 3.07 ERA) earned the win against Portland on May 23rd, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Reading won 7-3 in a game where the Sea Dogs had 12 hits, but were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, and stranded nine on base. Arias, Baez and Garcia all had multi hit games, while eight of nine batters in the lineup recorded at least one hit.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (2-2, 4.98 ERA) is set for his team-leading tenth start of the season for the Sea Dogs. Ziehl has given up two or fewer runs in six of his nine starts this seaosn, including his last three in a row. In his last outing against Hartford on Sunday, Ziehl allowed just one run on five hits in 6.0 innings of work with a season-high eight strikeouts. When Ziehl last faced Reading on May 24th, he gave up two runs on three hits (one home run) in 4.2 innings pitched with four walks and four strikeouts. Portland won that game 4-3 in ten innings. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, then traded to the White Sox in 2025, and traded again to the Red Sox in February 2026.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

June 13, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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