SeaWolves Ninth-Inning Push Falls One Run Short against RubberDucks

Published on June 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (32-30) couldn't respond from a four-run comeback against the Akron RubberDucks (32-30) in a 5-4 loss on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

Although the SeaWolves allowed five runs to cross the plate, Erie starter Max Alba authored five tremendous shutout innings. The righty allowed just two hits and struck out four.

The Erie offense spotted Alba two runs before he exited the game, putting him in position for a potential win as the game turned to the bullpen.

First baseman Chris Meyers pushed across the first run of the game with a solo home run to lead off the second inning. It was the second homer of the season for Meyers, both of which have come at UPMC Park.

Erie would make it a 2-0 game in the fifth when Brett Callahan scored Peyton Graham on a single after Graham reached on a two-out throwing error from Akron shortstop Jose Devers.

Reliever Wandisson Charles entered the game in the sixth for his first appearance in seven days. Charles allowed a one-out double to Jonah Advincula that was followed by back-to-back walks to Jaison Chourio and Alfonsin Rosario. A line drive single to right from Jacob Cozart scored Advincula, but Chourio was gunned down at the plate on a strong relay from Justice Bigbie and Peyton Graham.

Bigbie extended the Erie advantage with his third home run of the season in the sixth. Erie scored again in the seventh after Graham was hit with a pitch and RubberDucks reliever Jay Driver issued three consecutive walks to bring in a run. The Howlers went to the eighth with a 4-1 lead.

Dariel Fregio gave up three runs in his one inning of relief. Alfonsin Rosario crushed a two-run home run to make it a one-run game before back-to-back doubles from Jacob Cozart and Wuilfredo Antunez tied the game at four.

Akron took an advantage they would never relinquish in the ninth. Tyler Owens was called upon to try and force it to the bottom of the ninth. A leadoff single from Joe Lampe and a Devers single put Lampe in position to score on a Luke Hill double-play ball.

Erie loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on three walks, but the SeaWolves couldn't bring in the tying run as Akron reliever Jack Carey earned his second save of the season.

The SeaWolves conclude their week-long series with the RubberDucks tomorrow at 1:35 PM. Kenny Serwa heads to the mound for his second start against Akron this week. The right-hander pitched six innings of two-run baseball on Tuesday night to earn his second win of the season.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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