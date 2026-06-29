Wehunt Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher Blake Wehunt has been selected the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 22-28.

Wehunt made one start during the week on Sunday, June 28th, where he held the Yard Goats to one hit over six scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out eight in a 6-0 Sea Dogs victory.

The 25-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Sea Dogs this season, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.77 ERA with 12 walks and 57 strikeouts.

The 6'7" pitcher was selected by the Red Sox in the ninth round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Wehunt is the sixth Sea Dogs player to be honored with a weekly award this season. Wehunt joins pitchers Anthony Eyanson (May 18-24), Patrick Halligan (May 11-17), and John Holobetz (April 13-19) to earn Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. While position players Johanfran Garcia (June 8-14) and Brooks Brannon (May 4-10) earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors. Additionally, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand June 30-July 5 against the Altoona Curve (Pirates). On Tuesday, June 30, the Sea Dogs expect to welcome the 12 millionth fan in franchise history, and it's soccer night at the park with Portland Hearts of Pine. On Wednesday, July 1st, the Sea Dogs play at 12:05 PM. Thursday, July 2nd, the Sea Dogs celebrate National Hot Dog Month by transforming into the Maine Red Snappers. The Sea Dogs will celebrate America's 250th birthday with fireworks shows on both July 3rd and July 4th. The homestand concludes with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 5th. Tickets are available for all home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by phone at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2026

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