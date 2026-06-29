Fisher Cats Alum Sean Keys Collects First Hit in MLB Debut

Published on June 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - After beginning the season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, infielder Sean Keys received a promotion to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday for his major league debut at the Rogers Centre. Keys suited up for 49 games in New Hampshire before his promotion to Triple-A Buffalo, making him the first player from the 2026 roster, and the seventh alumnus this year, to debut in the big leagues.

In his debut, Keys took the field as Toronto's starting first baseman and went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored in a 7-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, June 27.

Keys began 2026 by clubbing 23 extra-base hits and walking 28 times in 49 games with the Fisher Cats. He slashed .285/.411/.581 with 49 hits, 43 runs, 34 runs batted in, and took home Eastern League Player of the Week honors on April 20.

As Toronto's fourth-round pick out of Bucknell in 2024, Keys began his professional career with Class-A Dunedin. The Huntington, New York native played 22 games in 2024 and hit .293/.378/.451. In 2025, Keys traveled north of the border and rewrote High-A Vancouver's record book with 19 home runs in 119 games, setting both the single-season and franchise all-time records.

Keys is the seventh New Hampshire alumnus to make his major league debut in 2026. Left-hander Kendry Rojas (April 22, Minnesota Twins), outfielder Yohendrick Piñango (April 25, Toronto Blue Jays), left-hander Adam Macko (May 18, Toronto Blue Jays), infielder Charles McAdoo (May 29, Toronto Blue Jays), and right-handers Hayden Juenger (May 31, Toronto Blue Jays) and Chad Dallas (June 4, Toronto Blue Jays) have all debuted in 2026.







Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2026

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