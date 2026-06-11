Baysox Bested by Curve on Wednesday Night

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Altoona, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Altoona Curve the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a 10-3 final.

Chesapeake (24-34) fell behind early on Wednesday. Altoona struck for three in the bottom of the first inning against left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora. An infield hit, stolen base, and sacrifice set the stage for a Callan Moss RBI single to open the scoring. Two walks also loaded the bases prior to a Javier Rivas two-run double. Gongora (L, 3-3) allowed an additional run in the fourth after a leadoff triple crossed home on a fielder's choice. The southpaw struck out six in his four frames of action.

Altoona plated an additional run in the sixth inning. Meanwhile, the Baysox were held to just two hits in five and two-thirds from Curve right-handed starter Peyton Stumbo (W, 1-4). Chesapeake loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth on a catcher interference and two walks, but the Baysox were unable to bring a run home.

Chesapeake continued its comeback threat into the seventh, breaking through on a two-out single from Johnny Tincher that plated Doug Hodo. One pitch later, Tavian Josenberger laced a two-run homer out to right-field. Josenberger's sixth long ball of the season cut the deficit to 5-3.

The Baysox had a chance to tie or take the lead in the eighth. A second hit of the night from Griff O'Ferrall, alongside a Carter Young walk and pinch-hit infield single from Aron Estrada once again loaded the bases with two outs. However, Frederick Bencosme struck out as a pinch hitter against right-hander Mike Walsh to end the threat.

Altoona put hopes of a Chesapeake comeback to rest in the bottom of the eighth, when the Curve plated five runs, taking advantage of two walks with three-consecutive run-scoring extra-base hit, punctuated by a two-run Omar Alfonzo homer. Walsh (S, 1) polished off the victory for the Curve by working a scoreless ninth.

Chesapeake will look to bounce back on Thursday night in Altoona. Left-hander Luis De León (1-5, 6.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Baysox against Curve right-hander Matt Ager (2-0, 2.53 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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