June 10, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Portland Sea Dogs sputtered on offense late as they fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 7-5 on Tuesday night. Caden Rose hit his first home run of the year to lead off a comeback attempt in the ninth inning. Franklin Arias, Brooks Brannon and Johanfran Garcia all had multi-hit games, with Arias and Brannon's three hits apiece leading all batters on both teams. For Arias, it was his 20th multi-hit game of the season. Starter RHP Anthony Eyanson gave up one run, unearned, but issued five walks and only went 2.2 innings. Caleb Ricketts, who was assigned from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to Reading yesterday, hit two home runs, a grand slam and a two-run shot, to drive in six of Reading's seven runs. The Sea Dogs defense recorded four errors, and allowed two unearned runs.

HARTFORD RECAP Portland won the first two games of the week 9-0 on Tuesday and 10-7 on Wednesday, before dropping three straight, 1-4 on Thursday, 7-8 on Friday, and 8-10 on Saturday. Sunday's 3-1 win tied the series. Portland and Hartford are now an even 9-9 against each other this season, with 15 of those 18 games decided by three or fewer runs. Portland's .276 team batting average during the week was their best in a series all season.

LIENDO'S WEEK! Ahbram Liendo launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of last Friday night's contest, flipping the score from 2-0 Yard Goats to 4-2 Sea Dogs. It was Liendo's first career grand slam, his second home run of the series, and just his third of the season. On Saturday, Liendo drove in a career-high five runs, and on Sunday he drove in the game-winning run, bringing his total to 13 RBI on the week. He nearly doubled his prior season total (14 RBI).

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Portland Sea Dogs sit in fourth place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford (31-25) is on top of the standings, 2.5 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (31-27) is one game back after last night's win over Binghamton. New Hampshire (29-25) sits in third, 1.5 games back of Hartford, after losing to the Yard Goats last night. Hartford and New Hampshire face each other this week in a seven game series, making up a previous weather cancellation. Somerset will face Binghamton, who are 7-3 in their last ten games.

BOMBS AWAY! Portland has the second most home runs in the Eastern League with 70, trailing only Somerset (98). Their 20 multi-home run games are also second most in the Eastern League, trailing Somerset (30).

ROAD WEDNESDAYS Portland is 6-3 overall on Wednesdays, and 4-1 on Wednesdays on the road. However, all three losses that have come on Wednesdays have followed losses on Tuesday. The last time the Sea Dogs lost on a Tuesday (May 12) they won on Wednesday (May 13).

JOHANFRAN'S JUNE Johanfran Garcia has had a hot start to June, currently riding a team-leading five game hit streak that began on June 2nd. In that span, Garcia has three multi-hit games, two doubles, one home run, three runs scored, and two RBI.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 10, 1999 - Julio Ramirez became the first and only Sea Dog to steal 4 bases in a game in a win over New Britain.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (2-3, 3.45 ERA) will make his ninth start of the season for Portland. Wehunt last pitched June 4th against Hartford, allowing two runs on five hits (1 HR) in 6.0 innings of work. The Sea Dogs fell 4-1 in that game. After recording an 8.44 ERA in three April starts, including a stint on the injured list from April 3rd to April 29th, Wehunt dealth a 2.08 ERA through four starts in May, giving up four earned runs in 17.1 innings of work. After consistently working shorter outings to open the season, Wehunt has pitched at least five innings in each of his last three starts. Wehunt was drafted in the 9th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by Boston. This is his second year playing for Double-A Portland.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

June 10, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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