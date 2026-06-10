Sea Dogs to Host a Deaf & Hard of Hearing Night - June 17

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, in partnership with the Pine Tree Society and the Maine Association of the Deaf, will host their third annual Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night, presented by Yarmouth Audiology, on Wednesday, June 17th at 6:00 PM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

To enhance the fan experience and create an inclusive environment for members of the deaf community, sign language interpreters will be stationed atop the third-base dugout throughout the game. Interpreters will also be available at Guest Services and concession stands to assist fans with any questions or concerns. Fans requiring interpreter services can purchase tickets in specially designated sections 211 and 212, where interpreter services will be available. Tickets are available at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Gates will open at 4:30 PM for the 6:00 PM game against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees).

Roxanne Baker will perform the National Anthem in ASL.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a William Hoy baseball card. Hoy was one of the best deaf players in Major League Baseball, and he inspired the use of baseball signals we still use today.

A 2026 team-signed Sea Dogs ASL jersey will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Pine Tree Camp's Dirigo Experience.

Pine Tree Camp's Dirigo Experience brings Maine's Deaf and hard-of-hearing youth together at Pine Tree Camp for unique opportunities year-round. Most Deaf youth have never had the chance to meet another Deaf person their age. The Dirigo Experience breaks that cycle by providing students the opportunity to make new friends and develop a greater sense of self-esteem through trying new things with peers.

The camp was established by Pine Tree Society's Director of Interpreting Services Joshua Seal, who was tragically killed in the Lewiston tragedy.

This season, the Sea Dogs have also implemented the ALRM App at the ballpark. ALRM is an AI-powered mobile app that listens for emergency sounds -such as fire alarms, gunshots, sirens, and other critical alerts-and delivers instant visual and haptic notifications directly to a deaf and hard-of-hearing fan's iPhone and Apple Watch. The creator of the app, Gavin Phelan, a sophomore at Cape Elizabeth High School who is hard of hearing, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The Sea Dogs have also created a special line of ASL Sea Dogs merchandise, including hats and t-shirts, which are available online at seadogs.com and at the Sea Dogs Souvenir Store at Delta Dental Park.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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