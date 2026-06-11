Senators Take Early Lead with Lomavita Homer, Flying Squirrels Respond with Seven Unanswered to Win 7-2

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Senators snatched the early lead Wednesday night on Caleb Lomavita 's two-run home run in the second, but the Flying Squirrels blasted three homers of their own en route to a 7-2 win. Richmond scored seven unanswered runs to win.

Lomavita's homer was his seventh of the season, driving in Leandro Pineda to put Harrisburg in front 2-0.

The Squirrels got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning. Maui Ahuna homered off RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (L, 5-2) to cut the lead to 2-1.

Richmond took the lead in the third on Bo Davidson's 12th home run of the season, an opposite-field two-run shot that just cleared the wall in left field.

Then another two runs scored in the fourth to stretch the lead to 5-2.

In all, Van Scoyoc allowed five runs in three innings on eight hits, a walk and four strikeouts.

RHP Thomas Schultz held the Flying Squirrels in check with two scoreless innings in relief. He walked one and struck out one.

In the sixth, RHP Sandy Gaston quickly got the first two outs of the inning before surrendering a solo homer to Jean Carlos Sio. He then walked the next three batters to load the bases.

RHP Erick Mejia came on to get out of the jam. Before his first pitch, he committed a balk as he was coming set to score the second run of the inning and put Richmond in front 7-2.

Mejia came back out for the seventh, going 1.1 scoreless innings overall. He walked one and struck out two.

RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. followed Mejia with a one-two-three eighth inning.

Meanwhile, after Lomavita's homer, the Sens managed only two hits the rest of the game. In three different innings, Harrisburg drew a leadoff walk to later hit into a double play.

The Senators hit into a season-high four double plays overall.

While the series is even at a game apiece, Richmond has held Harrisburg to just three runs on six hits through the first two games.

Game three of the action comes Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, RHP Josh Randall (2-0), has the start, following up his seven-inning shutout performance from last Friday in Harrisburg.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.