Curve Hammer Four Homers in 8-3 Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Altoona took advantage of a summer-like day in New Hampshire and hit four homers on their way to a 8-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday afternoon.

Starters Peyton Stumbo and Alex Amalfi for New Hampshire traded zeros through the first three innings of the game until Altoona got Amalfi's number in the fourth. After Keiner Delgado walked and Duce Gourson singled to start the frame, Lonnie White Jr. slammed a long three-run homer to left to take a 3-0 lead for the Curve.

Later in the inning, the Curve got a double from Titus Dumitru and a walk from Ivan Brethowr to keep the frame alive. P.J. Hilson followed with a three-run blast down the right field line, making him the 14th different Curve player to hit a home run this season and giving Altoona a 6-0 lead. It was the second time this week that the Curve scored six runs in an inning and the fourth time this season.

After the Fisher Cats got three runs back in the bottom of the fourth, Stumbo limited the damage and pitched into the fifth inning for the fourth straight start. Stumbo went 4.1 innings and allowed seven hits, no walks, and picked up three strikeouts before the Curve bullpen would carry the team home for a victory.

Jaden Woods was dominant as the first reliever on Thursday and earned the win with 2.2 innings of perfect relief in which he struck out five. In his last four outings, Woods has permitted just one unearned run and struck out 11 batters in 6.0 innings. Derek Diamond combined with Woods to finish the win, firing two scoreless innings for the fourth time since returning from the injured list. The two combined for seven strikeouts and just one baserunner allowed over the final 4.2 innings of the game.

Keiner Delgado and Duce Gourson slugged back-to-back solo homers in the seventh inning to give the Curve additional breathing room. It was the third time this season that the Curve have hit consecutive home runs.

Altoona matched the season-high with four homers in a game. This year, Altoona has hit 54 homers in 54 games, putting the team on pace to hit 138 homers this season, it would be the highest total since 2023 when the club hit 122 homers. The franchise record for home runs in a season is 143, set in 2022.

Altoona continues their series with the Fisher Cats on Friday at 6:03 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Matt Ager to the mound with RHP Jackson Wentworth slated to start for the Fisher Cats

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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