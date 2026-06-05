Senators Walk off Patriots with Bases Loaded Walk in 10th, Win 5-4

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the tenth and the game tied at four, Cortland Lawson stood at the plate looking to walk off a game for the third time this season. After getting ahead in the count 2-0, Somerset made a pitching change; the new man, Ben Grable, walked Lawson, and the Senators won 5-4.

Lawson's third walk-off of the season ties a Harrisburg franchise record first set by Chris Martin in 1992. He's now won games with a single, home run and a walk and is responsible for all three Sens walk-off wins this season.

Harrisburg led for most of the game, riding LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara 's strong outing. The left-hander allowed just one run across 6.2 innings, surrendering only three hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Senators scored first for the first time this series with two runs in the third. Cayden Wallace hit a solo home run with one out, his 12th homer of the season.

Two batters later, Max Romero homered to lead 2-0. Romero has hit four home runs over the last four games.

Somerset answered with a run in the fourth on Nick Torres' solo homer.

The Sens stretched the lead to 3-1 in the fifth on an RBI double from Caleb Lomavita to score Wallace.

Still leading 3-1 in the seventh, the Patriots jumped in front of the Senators with two big swings against RHP Billy Sullivan. Somerset's Garrett Martin hit his Eastern-League-leading 18th homer of the year. Then, after Torres singled, DJ Gladney hit a two-run shot to take a 4-3 lead.

But Harrisburg responded in the bottom of the eighth. After the first two batters of the inning struck out, Cortland Lawson lined a ball that just cleared the home run line near the 355' marker in left field to tie the game at four.

In the ninth, the Senators got the winning run in scoring position with one out but could not score, forcing extras.

RHP Holden Powell came on for the tenth and retired the side in order to strand the automatically placed runner at third to end the inning.

Then, with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the tenth, Lawson drew the walk to win the game 5-4.

RHP Erick Mejia also pitched in the game, retiring the lone batter he faced for his ninth-consecutive scoreless outing.

Somerset now leads the series two games to one.

Harrisburg aims to tie the series up with a win tomorrow night. RHP Josh Randall (1-0) is scheduled to deliver first pitch at 7:00 p.m.







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