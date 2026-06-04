Yard Goats Sink Sea Dogs 4-1 and Return to First Place

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - Konner Eaton worked six solid innings, was helped by a two-run homer by Aiden Longwell and two-run single by Bryant Betancourt, as the Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Austin Smith and Andrew Baker worked the final three scoreless innings. The victory improved the Yard Goats to 28-24 and back in first place in the Northeast Division with 16 games left in the first half.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on Aiden Longwell's two-run homer against Sea Dogs starter Blake Wehunt. Longwell's seventh home run landed over the fence in right center field by the visitor's bullpen.

Hartford starting pitcher Konner Eaton worked around some early traffic but did not allow a run over the first five innings. He retired eight of ten batters from the third though sixth innings before yielding a home run to Nate Baez in the sixth inning. Baez solo homer made it a 2-1 game. Eaton struck out the final two men to close out the sixth inning. The lefty went six innings and allowed a run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

The Yard Goats added a pair of runs in the seventh inning off reliever Max Carlson. Braylen Wimmer led off with an infield single and Conner Capel followed with a double. Next, Bryant Betancourt cracked a two RBI single to center field, scoring Wimmer and Capel, giving Hartford a 4-1 lead.

Eaton turned things over to the bullpen in the seventh inning. Austin Smith retired the first batter before allowing a single and back-to-back walks. However, he got Red Sox #1 prospect Franklin Arias to ground into an inning ending double play. Smith followed with a scoreless eighth to record his fourth hold. Andrew Baker fired a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to earn his third save.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series on Friday evening at 6:00 PM in Portland, Maine. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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