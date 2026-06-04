June 4, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT LAST NIGHT One night after recording a 9-0 shutout, the Sea Dogs continued their strong play Wednesday, defeating the Hartford Yard Goats, 10-7. The Sea Dogs' offense was powered by home runs from Johanfran Garcia and Ahbram Liendo, while the duo combined for six hits. Garcia paced the attack with a three-hit night, including a home run, while driving in multiple runs. Liendo matched him with three hits of his own, highlighted by a homer and several key RBI as Portland continued its recent offensive surge. Nelly Taylor also drove in three runs, and Will Turner added his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning.

DAY GAME SUCCESS The Sea Dogs are 11-5 in day games in 2026 and 7-3 at Delta Dental Park. RHP Blake Wehunt has made each of his last two starts on Education Days, the last coming in Binghamton last week.

BINGHAMTON RECAP The Sea Dogs won last week's series in Binghamton four games to two. Portland won the first three games of the series before dropping games four and five, both one-run walk-off losses, 4-5 on Friday and 3-4 on Saturday. They picked up the pieces on Sunday with a 3-1 win, falling behind 1-0 before plating three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good. Overall, the Sea Dogs batted .246 with an ERA of 3.48.

PREVIOUSLY VS. HARTFORD Portland and Hartford have already seen each other twice and split both series, 3-3. Seven of the 12 constests were decided by one run, while 10 of the 12 have been decided by three or fewer runs. The Sea Dogs stole 2+ bases in eight of the 12 games, with a season high five in one game on April 25th. Hartford stole a franchise record nine bases in one game on April 22nd, but Sea Dogs adjustments held them to just five steals in their next nine contests. Franklin Arias and Tyler McDonough each had four home runs through the first two series against the Yard Goats.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has been driving the Sea Dogs' recent climb in the Northeast division standings. Arias is riding a team-leading 14 game on-base streak dating back to May 16th. In that span, Arias has six multi-hit games, 17 total hits, one double, one triple, four home runs, and 11 RBI. He now has 19 multi-hit games this season and 22 extra-base hits, including a team-leading 13 home runs.

McDONOUGH'S IMPACT Tyler McDonough has a hit in nine straight games with two doubles, two triples, six walks, seven RBI, and four steals. During that streak, McDonough has played at second base, third base, and in left field. His versatility extends to the plate, as he is the only switch hitter on the Sea Dogs' active roster, and always bats opposite the pitcher's throwing arm.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner walked 40 times in April and May, the most in Double-A baseball. Since at least 2005, Turner tied with 2023 Niko Kavadas for the most walks in April and May by any Sea Dog in a single season. Turner walked seven times last week vs. Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 4, 2014 - Henry Owens fired 8 scoreless on just 2 hits and fanned 6, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-1 win over Erie at Hadlock Field. Blake Swihart went 3-for-5 with a 2-run single in the ninth.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will take the mound for the Sea Dogs, making his third-straight start on a Education Game. Wehunt had an exceptional month of May with a 2-1 recod and 2.08 ERA across four starts. He tossed 17.1 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on 14 hits while walking five and striking out 28. Wehunt did not give up a home run. His last start was May 27th in Binghamton. He pitched a season-high 6.0 innings allowing one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out eight. Against the Yard Goats this season, he has pitched 5.1 innings allowing one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

June 4, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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