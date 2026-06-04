Jace Avina Named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Month for May

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Jace Avina of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Jace Avina of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, NJ - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF Jace Avina as the Eastern League Player of the Month for May.

In May, Avina batted .339/.429/.679 and led the league in runs (29), doubles (11) and total bases (74). He tied for the league-lead in hits (37) and was second in on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.679) and OPS (1.108) among hitters with more than 70 plate appearances. He also won two Eastern League Player of the Week Awards for games played May 12 -18 and May 26 - 31.

Avina, the Yankees No. 19 prospect, finished third in the Eastern League in home runs (eight), while his 74 total bases tied for the MiLB lead in May. During the month, he recorded 10 multi-hit games and reached base safely in every appearance, ending May with a career-high 29 game on-base streak. The 29-game on-base streak marked the longest by a Patriot this season, the second-longest by an Eastern League batter in 2026 and the third-longest by a Patriot in franchise history.

With 26 games played in May, Avina is the first Eastern League player to reach base safely in every game in May (minimum 25 appearances) since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached in all 27 May appearances in 2018 with New Hampshire (Toronto Blue Jays).

On the year, Avina is slashing .276/.358/.583 and is among the Eastern League leaders with 30 XBH (1st), 112 TB (2nd), 45 R (1st), 14 HR (T-2nd), 15 2B (3rd), 35 RBI (T-5th) and 53 H (7th). His 30 XBH and 45 runs are the most by a Patriot through the season's first 53 games in team history. He also ranks among all Yankees minor leaguers in 2B (1st), XBH (1st), R (1st), HR (2nd), TB (2nd), H (T-3rd) and RBI (6th).

Originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Spanish Springs High School in Sparks, Nevada, the Yankees acquired Avina in a trade for DH Jake Bauers on 11/17/23.

Avina is the 10th Patriot to win a Minor League Baseball Eastern League monthly award and first since Carlos Lagrange won Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for July in 2025. With his third Minor League Baseball Eastern League award this season, Avina's three career Eastern League awards is tied with Tyler Hardman for third among Patriots all-time, trailing just Spencer Jones (four) and Elijah Dunham (four).

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Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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