Gage Wood, Fightins' Pitching, Strong in 2-1 Extra Inning Defeat

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Binghamton, NY) - A 10th inning walkoff single from D'Andre Smith gave the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-34) a 2-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (24-30) on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. It was the second-straight win for the Rumble Ponies, who now lead this week's series two games to one.

Binghamton wasted no time scoring its first run of the night. The Rumble Ponies' second hitter, Eli Serrano, lifted his third home run of the season to right-center field off Reading starter Gage Wood to make it a 1-0 lead for the home team.

From there, Wood settled in. The 22-year-old arm allowed just the one run on four hits across four innings. He did not issue any walks and struck out four. The Phillies No. 2 prospect lowered his ERA to 2.45, and Wood has now struck out 14 batters over 11 innings since joining the Fightin Phils.

Following Wood's departure, the Fightin Phils tied the game up with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Alex Binelas led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a Dylan Campbell single. With one out, Bryson Ware walked, and Cade Fergus followed with a sac fly to score Binelas and even the score at one. It was the second RBI of the season for Fergus.

From there, Reading's bullpen locked it down. Evan Gates did not allow a run over two innings, and Aaron Combs tossed a scoreless bottom of the seventh. Combs returned for the eighth and allowed two base runners to begin the frame, then was lifted for Alex McFarlane. Reading's top reliever got Nick Lorusso to ground into a double play, then struck out JT Schwartz to end the inning and extinguish the threat.

After McFarlane retired Binghamton in the ninth, the game moved to the 10th inning, still knotted up at one. Dan Hammer (W, 3-0) kept the Fightin Phils' bats off the board in the top of the inning, giving way for the Rumble Ponies offense in the bottom of the frame. Daniel Harper (L, 0-1) entered with Chris Suero placed at second base. Serrano advanced him to third on a sacrifice bunt, then D'Andre Smith singled over the head of Dante Nori in center field to score Suero and give Binghamton the 2-1, walk-off win in 10 innings.

Brendan Girton allowed one run over four innings for Binghamton as the starter, then the duo of Felipe De La Cruz and Jefry Yan both tossed two scoreless innings on what was a strong night for the Rumble Ponies' pitching staff.

Campbell led the Fightin Phils with two of the team's three hits on the night, with Dante Nori collecting the other. One of Campbell's hits was his third triple of the season. Reading went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring positions and left seven runners on base in the loss.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 7 p.m. RHP Luke Russo is set to start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Bryce Conley for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home for a two-week homestand from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 21, opening with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (June 9-14).

The first 2,000 adults on Tuesday will receive an R-Phils T-Shirt celebrating 60 years of Phillies affiliation, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. Wednesday features "Seinfeld" Tribute Night, highlighted by an appearance from Actor John O'Hurley. Thursday and Friday both include fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School and Firetree LTD. (Thursday), and Silverline Trailers - Pottstown (Friday). Saturday night brings the first postgame drone show of the season, celebrating America's 250th Anniversary, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series wraps up Sunday with a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Costume T-Shirt giveaway, thanks to Berks Packing.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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