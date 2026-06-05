Martin and Gladney's Late Homers Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Harrisburg in Extras

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were walked off in the 10th inning by the Harrisburg Senators 5-4 at FNB Field in Harrisburg, PA on Thursday night. The Patriots fell to 1-3 in extra innings and 3-6 on walk-offs this season.

With 15 games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 1.0 game out of first place in the Northeast Division. Since the start of May, Somerset's 18-12 record is the second-best in the Eastern League.

Somerset played its sixth consecutive game decided by two or fewer runs, fifth one-run game in its last six contests and sixth one run game in its last nine. The loss dropped Somerset to 10-11 in one run games this season. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 21 one-run games this year lead the Eastern League.

With three homers in the game, Somerset collected its 14th game this season with three-plus homers and 27th multi-HR game of the year. The Patriots have notched multiple homers in 27/54 games (50%) this season. Somerset is up to a Double-A leading 89 home runs this season. The Patriots have hit homers in 17 of their last 20 games, while their 89 home runs this season are the most through 54 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

The Patriots' two-home run eighth inning marked Somerset's seventh multi-HR inning this season. It was the first one since 5/29/26 vs. NH. It also was the first time since the third inning 7/9/25 vs. New Hampshire that Somerset has smacked multiple two-out homers in the same inning. The Patriots' 227 HR pace through 54 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

With three extra base hits, the Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 54 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

At the time of the game ending, Somerset's five consecutive games with four or fewer earned runs allowed is the longest active streak in the Eastern League and tied for the third-longest in Double-A. In that span, the Patriots have allowed just 11 earned runs, posting a 2.15 ERA across 46.0 IP.

With Somerset's 17 strikeouts in the game, the pitching staff fell one punchout short of tying its season-high 18 strikeouts vs. REA 4/16/26. The 17-strikeout effort was Somerset's sixth of 15-plus punchouts this season and 34th game this year with double-digit strikeouts. At the time of the game's conclusion, Somerset's 574 strikeouts this season lead Double-A, while the Patriots' .281 K% leads Double-A and ranks seventh among all Full Season MiLB teams.

LHP Xavier Rivas (4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 9 K) threw a season-high 80 pitches, recording nine or more strikeouts for the second time this season. Rivas has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five outings. In those four appearances, Rivas has a 2.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, .133 BAA with 33 K to 8 BB in 17.1 IP.

DH Garrett Martin (1-for-5, HR, RBI, R) belted his second homer in his last three games and 18th of the season overall to extend his hit streak to four games. Martin's 18 HR lead the Eastern League and Yankees farm system, rank second in Double-A and are fourth in MiLB. His 45 RBI lead the Eastern League and rank fourth in Double-A. After three home runs in his first 16 games of the season, Martin has tallied 15 homers in his last 34 games (one HR in every 9.9 AB). Since April 26, Martin's 15 HR lead MiLB and are tied with Kyle Schwarber (PHI - MLB) for the most HR in that span. After a career-high 14 HR in 102 games with Somerset in 2025, Martin's 18 HR in the season's first 54 games are a franchise-record and most by an Eastern League batter since Kerry Carpenter bashed 20 HR in the season's first 54 games in 2022 with Erie.

1B Nick Torres (2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R) hammered his second HR of the season to put Somerset on the board in the fourth inning. Since coming back from the IL on May 27, Torres is 7-for-27 with two XBH, three RBI and four BB. Torres' 21 hits lead the Eastern League among hitters with 16 or fewer games played, rank second among all such hitters in Double-A and are tied for fourth among the same group in MiLB.

RF DJ Gladney (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) gave Somerset a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning with his eighth homer of the season, extending his active hit streak to a team-best five games. During Gladney's five-game hit streak, he's 5-for-21 with two HR and six RBI. Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney has roped 12 XBH to bring his OPS from .800 to .842 this season. The two-run shot gave Gladney his team lead-tying fifth clutch hit (any offensive play in the seventh inning or later that ties or gives Somerset the lead) of the season.

C Abrahan Gutierrez (1-for-2) entered as a defensive substitution for Manny Palencia in the fourth inning. Through 16 appearances this season, Gutierrez is batting .305 with 18 hits, seven RBI and four XBH. Gutierrez's 18 hits are second in the Eastern League among hitters with 16 or fewer games played and rank fourth among the same group in Double-A.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-4) registered Somerset's first hit of the game in the second inning. With hits in seven of his last eight games, McGinnis is 9-for-28 (.321) with two walks, two RBI and a double.

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