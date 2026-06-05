June 5, 2026 Maine Candlepins Game Notes

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Sea Dogs' bats fell quiet in a 4-1 loss against the Hartford Yard Goats (28-24) on Thursday afternoon. Nate Baez hit his sixth home run of the season more than 400 feet over the Maine Monster, and Franklin Arias extended his team-leading on-base streak to 15 games with two walks. Portland was 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. RHP Blake Wehunt (2-3, 3.45 ERA) had another solid start. He allowed two runs on an Aidan Longwell home run, but did not issue a walk and struck out six batters in 6.0 innings of work. He also picked off two runners at first base.

THE MAINE CANDLEPINS The Portland Sea Dogs will take the field as the Maine Candlepins for the second year in a row. Candlepin bowling is a variation of bowling that is unique to New England and the Canadian Maritime provinces. It's been a popular sport amongst Mainers since the 1880's. Candlepin bowling is played with a handheld-sized ball and tall, narrow pins that resemble candles, hence the name. The pins are manufactured by Garland Manufacturing Company, which is located in Saco, Maine. The jersey resembles a typical retro-style bowling shirt. The back of the jersey features lane markings, and the numbering is in the bowling pin design. The right sleeve features a pair of socks in the design of bowling pins in a pair of bowling shoes that will remind fans of the Red Sox logo.

LAST YEAR'S CANDLEPINS The Maine Candlepins made their debut on August 2, 2025 against the Altoona Curve. Payton Tolle led a three-hit effort by the Candlepins pitching staff, as they came away with the 4-1 win. All four Candlepins runs came in the third inning.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE - Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has been driving the Sea Dogs' recent climb in the Northeast division standings. Arias is riding a team-leading 15 game on-base streak dating back to May 16th. In that span, Arias has six multi-hit games, 17 total hits, one double, one triple, five home runs, and 11 RBI. He now has 19 multi-hit games this season and 22 extra-base hits, including a team-leading 13 home runs.

McDONOUGH MOVING UP Tyler McDonough was elevated to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Thursday. Prior to his promotion, he had a hit in nine straight games with two doubles, two triples, six walks, seven RBI, and four steals. During that streak, McDonough played at second base, third base, and in left field. McDonough's move was a trickle-down effect of Trevor Story being added to the Red Sox' 60-day injured list. Boston recalled Worcester second baseman Anthony Seigler to the active roster, and McDonough filled in his spot.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner walked 38 times in April and May, the most in Double-A baseball. Since at least 2005, Turner tied with 2023 Niko Kavadas for the most walks in April and May by any Sea Dog in a single season. Turner walked seven times last week vs. Binghamton. His 40 total walks are currently second most in Double-A baseball.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 5, 2012 - A year after his Double-A debut, Drake Britton hurled eight scoreless innings on one hit, one walk and eight strikeouts, aiding Portland's 6-0 win at Erie. His battery-mate Matt Spring knocked in three runs.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 3.58 ERA) is set for his seventh start and eighth appearance of the season. Mullins leads Sea Dogs starters in wins (3), and is tied with RHP John Holobetz for most strikeouts by a starter (49). Mullins started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs combined no-hitter on April 26th vs Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. He was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year after leading the team in ERA and wins (min. 50.0 IP). Mullins pitched at Auburn University, and was selected by the Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 first-year player draft.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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