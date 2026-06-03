Yard Goats Drop Series Opener in Portland

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs used two big swings early to beat the Yard Goats 9-0 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. In the third inning, Nate Baez had a two-out two-run double, and Brooks Brannon cranked a two-out two-run homer leading Portland to a victory in the first game of a six-game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate. It was a 4-0 game going to the seventh inning before Portland scored five runs over the next two innings. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, June 9th to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Sea Dogs scored four runs with two-outs in the third inning off Hartford starter Jake Brooks to take a 4-0 lead. Nate Baez cracked a two-run double, and Brook Brannon followed with a two-run homer into the Maine Monster to make it 4-0.

Brooks retired the side in the first inning and sat down six of the first seven batters. After getting reached for four runs in the third inning he retired six in a row before working out of a bases loaded situation in the sixth inning.

Portland added two runs in the seventh inning off reliever Cade Denton. Ahbram Liendo singled and Franklin Arias followed with a two-run homer and it was 6-0. The Sea Dogs scored three times in the eighth inning to make it 9-0, highlighted by a 2 RBI double by Tyler McDonough.

Sea Dogs starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson fired five scoreless innings and three strikeouts. He retired the first four batters of the game before Conner Capel's single in the second inning. The Yard Goats had multiple runners on base in the fourth and fifth innings, however, the Red Sox prospect got help from two double plays.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:00PM in Portland, Maine. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and RHP John Holobetz will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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