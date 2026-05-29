Cats Match Franchise Record with Victorious Six-Homer Night

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-20) slugged six home runs and tallied 12 extra-base hits in a 14-2 Thursday night win against the Somerset Patriots (24-24) at TD Bank Ballpark. The six home runs tied a franchise record for most in a game as four different hitters clubbed a homer.

In the first inning, Jay Harry (5) mashed the Fisher Cats' first home run of the game. RBIs from center fielder Jace Bohrofen and third baseman Cutter Coffey gave New Hampshire an early 4-0 lead. A four-run fourth included home runs from shortstop Nick Goodwin (2) and first baseman Sean Keys (11).

Two more home runs were hit in the fifth, the first being a 467 ft blast from catcher Aaron Parker. Later in the inning, Goodwin (3) launched his second of the game. In the seventh, Harry (6) tied the franchise record with two-run moonshot.

New Hampshire starter Austin Cates (W, 1-2) dominated in his fourth Double-A start. The righty tossed six innings of one-run ball and struck out eight batters in his first Fisher Cats win. Relievers Kai Peterson, Geison Urbaez, and Caleb Freeman each pitched in inning and combined to allow one hit over three innings. Somerset lefty Xavier Rivas (L, 2-3) allowed 11 runs in 4-1/3 innings in his first career start against the Fisher Cats

Tonight's top takeaways:

New Hampshire tied their franchise record with six home runs at Somerset

The Fisher Cats' last six-homer game was June 2, 2010, at Reading

Jay Harry swatted his first career multi-homer game. Nick Goodwin smashed two home runs, his second multi-homer game of his career. Austin Cates tossed his first Double-A quality start and matched his career high with six innings of work. New Hampshire clubbed a season-high 12 extra-base hits in the win.

Five different Fisher Cats recorded multiple hits.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue the series at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, May 29, with a 6:35 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Alex Amalfi (1-4, 6.35 ERA) is scheduled to start against Patriots righty Jack Cebert (2-0, 4.12 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:15 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

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