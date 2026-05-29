Sens Bats Quieted by Fightin Phils, Fall Thursday Night 5-1

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils jumped out in front with a four-run first inning and held the Senators offense in check to win Thursday night 5-1. Reading leads the series two games to one.

The first five batters of the game reached against RHP Kyle Luckham (L, 3-4) on a single, two walks, an RBI single and a two-run double. With runners on second and third and nobody out, already three runs having scored, a balk pushed across the fourth run of the inning.

Reading has scored first in each of the games this series.

The Phillies' #2 prospect, Gage Wood, faced the minimum through the first three innings.

In the fourth, Jack Rogers led off with an opposite-field double. Sam Petersen drove him in with a single.

Petersen went 2-for-4, knocking two of the Sens' five hits.

The Fightin Phils grabbed the run right back with a run in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on a Kervin Pichardo throwing error, stretching the lead back to 5-1 where it held the rest of the way.

Luckham went 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Harrisburg's bullpen held strong, combining for 2.2 shutout, hitless innings.

LHP Jared Simpson struck out two in 0.2 innings. RHP Marquis Grissom followed with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

In the eighth, LHP Noah Dean worked around a couple walks for a scoreless eighth.

The Senators look to even the series with a win tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1) is slated for the start, following up his seven-inning, complete-game performance from Sunday.







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