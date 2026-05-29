Portland Completes Major Comeback with 10-9 Win

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (25-22) completed a seven-run comeback to take the 10-9 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-32) on Thursday night, their third in a row.

Eight of nine batters in the lineup recorded a hit, while Will Turner, the lone batter in the lineup without, walked twice and scored twice with an RBI. Marvin Alcantara extended his hit streak to seven games with a two-for five night, scoring twice while batting in two runs. Johanfran Garcia hit a home run for the second night in a row and scored twice as well.

Portland got off to a hot start, taking the lead on just the second batter of the game. Will Turner reached on an error, and Alcantara doubled to right field to score him all the way from first. Alcantara advanced to third on the throw to the plate, and scored on a wild pitch to put the Sea Dogs in front 2-0.

Binghamton answered quickly in the bottom half, bringing a run across on a fielder's choice.

Another fielder's choice for the Rumble Ponies tied the game in the bottom of the third, before Binghamton exploded in the fourth inning.

Starting with a JT Schwartz home run that led off the inning, the Rumble Ponies batted around and drove in seven runs on six hits, two home runs, two walks, and a fielder's choice.

Down 9-2 in the top of the fifth, the Sea Dogs responded in a big way, bringing nine batters to the plate and driving in six runs of their own. Nelly Taylor led off with a double, followed up by an Ahbram Liendo one-out single to put runners on the corners. Alcantara skied a ball that dropped in the shallow outfield to score Taylor, and Nate Baez grounded out to third, bringing home Liendo. On two outs, Brooks Brannon ripped a ball up the middle, driving in both Turner, who had walked after Liendo's hit, and Alcantara. Then, Garcia launched his home run over 400 feet to center field, clearing the bases, and leaving the Sea Dogs trailing by just one run, 9-8.

In the seventh inning, Garcia made it all the way to third base on a pair of fielding errors committed by Binghamton LHP Jefry Yan. Tyler McDonough hit a two-out double to bring him home, and tie the game 9-9.

In the top of the eighth, Caden Rose singled, stole second, and advanced to third as the attempt to pick him off sailed into the outfield. Turner grounded out to the shortstop, which brought Rose home to score, and delivered the unlikely 10-9 lead back to the Sea Dogs.

RHP Cooper Adams (5-3, 5.16 ERA) was awarded the win, holding Binghamton scoreless on no hits and two walks with four strikeouts in two innings of work. RHP Danis Correa (0-1, 0.00 ERA) was tagged with the loss, giving up one run, unearned, on two hits with three strikeouts. RHP Joe Vogatsky recorded his second save of the season, allowing one hit but no runs while striking out two batters.

Game four of this week's series is set for Friday night at 7:00 pm. LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 1.69 ERA) will face off against Binghamton's RHP Brendan Girton (1-3, 5.91 ERA), as Portland looks to clinch the series with their fourth straight win.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

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