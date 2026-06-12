Sea Dogs Fall 5-3, Third Straight Loss

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (29-30) fell 5-3 to the Reading Fightin Phils (27-33) on Thursday night, their third straight loss.

Johanfran Garcia extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the first inning, adding on a two-out double in the ninth for his third straight multi-hit game, and fifth in the month of June. Will Turner launched his seventh home run of the season with a two-hit night, while Brooks Brannon also recorded a multi-hit game.

As they have done all week, Reading attacked early, plating three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Raylin Heredia led off with a no-doubt home run, before an RBI double from Erick Brito brought home Alex Binelas. Brito stole third, and came home to score on a Cade Fergus RBI single.

With the Fightins leading 3-0, Portland bounced back in the top of the third. Turner and Nate Baez hit back-to-back singles. Brannon's RBI double scored Turner, leaving Baez on third. Garcia grounded out to the shortstop, but the sacrifice hit brought Baez across the plate, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Bryson Ware destroyed a ball for a solo home run in the third inning, extending the Fightins' lead, 4-2.

With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, the teams began an eventual 49 minute rain delay, as thunderstorms passed through the area.

After the restart, Will Turner brought the Sea Dogs back within one with a no-doubt solo shot of his own.

Former Sea Dog Alex Binelas put the exclamation point on the night with another solo home run to left field, cementing the 5-3 win for Reading.

Portland has had the tying or go-ahead run at the plate in all three games tonight, but have come up short. They are a combined 4-for-35 with runners in scoring position in this series, and have stranded 29 total runners on base, including 12 tonight.

LHP Tristan Garnett (1-0, 4.87 ERA) earned the win, holding Portland hitless and scoreless through 2.0 innings pitched. LHP Dalton Rogers (2.42 ERA) was tagged with the loss, his first of the season, after allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in 3.0 innings of work. RHP Alex McFarlane (S, 7) recorded the save.

Tomorrow night, the Sea Dogs will look for their first series win behind LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 3.79 ERA), who will face off against Reading's RHP Luke Russo (5-3, 3.77 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm at FirstEnergy Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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