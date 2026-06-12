De León Dominate as Baysox Shut out Curve on Thursday Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Altoona, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shut out the Altoona Curve the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, winning 4-0 behind a masterful pitching performance from left-handed starter Luis De León.

After a one hour, 23-minute rain delay pushed back the start of the game, De León did not allow a hit through five frames on Thursday. The southpaw recorded all three outs via the strikeout in the first, working around a two-out hit by pitch. Across his final four innings of work, De León (W, 2-5) walked just two batters. The lefty retired the final nine batters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts in a one-two-three fifth, to finish with a season-high seven punchouts on the night.

The Baysox opened the scoring two pitches into the contest. Aron Estrada launched a solo homer to left-center field that appeared to be robbed by Altoona center fielder P.J. Hilson, but he was not able to complete the catch, as the ball snuck over the wall for Estrada's 10th home run of the season. It was the second leadoff shot of the season for the Orioles No. 7 prospect and extended his team-best hitting streak to 13 games.

Chesapeake added on a run in the second with three-consecutive two out hits, including an RBI single from Fernando Peguero. Estrada picked up his second RBI of the night on a groundout in the fifth, plating Carter Young, who finished with a pair of hits and reached base three times on Thursday.

The Baysox did not allow a hit until two outs in the seventh inning. Right-hander Alex Pham tossed two scoreless frames behind De León, with right-hander Keagan Gillies and left-hander Micah Ashman adding a scoreless frame each to polish off the second shutout win of the season for Chesapeake. Baysox pitching struck out 13 Curve batters on Thursday.

Chesapeake continues its series in Altoona on Friday night. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-4, 8.39 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Baysox against Curve left-hander Connor Oliver (AA Debut). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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