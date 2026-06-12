Bats Dry out in 4-0 Rain-Delayed Loss to Chesapeake

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - After a one hour and 23-minute rain delay, Altoona dropped game the third game of the series to Chesapeake, 4-0, on Thursday night at PNG Field.

The Curve were held without a hit through 6.2 innings before Ivan Brethowr slashed a single up the middle. Javier Rivas followed him with an infield single, but both runners were stranded in the inning by Baysox righty Alex Pham.

Brethowr was the lone Curve batter to reach twice in the game, he walked in the second and singled in the seventh. Titus Dumitru and Omar Alfonzo marked Altoona's third and fourth hits with a pair of singles in the ninth, but a Rivas popout ended the game.

RHP Matt Ager made his fifth start with the Curve and went a career-long six innings and a season-high 85 pitches, 64 strikes, in the loss. Ager yielded a season-high eight hits and three runs including a leadoff home run to Aron Estrada to begin the game.

Alessandro Ercolani struck out five over two scoreless innings of relief, working around a pair of 2-out baserunners in the eighth inning. Landon Tomkins allowed an insurance run in the ninth inning.

Altoona will play game four of six with Chesapeake at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night at PNG Field. Altoona will send LHP Connor Oliver to the mound, while the Baysox will start RHP Juaron Watts-Brown.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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