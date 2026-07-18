Cebert Fires Career-High Nine Strikeouts as Patriots Pummel Portland 7-2

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots took the series opener over the Portland Sea Dogs 7-2 at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Friday evening. The Patriots advanced to 9-7 against the Sea Dogs this season, including a 3-4 mark at Hadlock Field.

Somerset pounced for four runs in the fourth inning, including four straight hits to open the frame. It was the eighth time Somerset has scored four-plus runs in a single inning against Portland this season and the most runs scored in a single inning since the Patriots recorded five runs in the second inning on July 10 vs. Reading.

With Connor McGinnis' two-RBI single in the first inning, Somerset scored in the first inning in its third consecutive game. Somerset's 65 first inning runs are tied for first in the Eastern League and are tied for second in Double-A.

With McGinnis' home run in the third, Somerset recorded its Double-A-leading 127th homer of the season - the seventh-most in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

Somerset's offense racked up a season-high-tying five stolen bases for the third time this year. It was the first time Somerset has registered five stolen bases since May 15 vs. Binghamton.

Somerset's pitching staff recorded its second consecutive game with 15 strikeouts and fifth consecutive game with double digit punchouts. With 62 punchouts across its last five games, Somerset's active five-game streak with 10-plus strikeouts leads the Eastern League and ranks second in Double-A.

The Patriots recorded at least 15 strikeouts in back-to-back games for the second time this season and first time since playing Portland at TD Bank Ballpark on April 30 and May 1. Somerset is one of four Eastern League teams to accomplish that feat this year and the only Eastern League team to do it multiple times.

RHP Jack Cebert (4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K) struck out a career-high nine batters, including fanning Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Franklin Arias three times. Cebert retired 11 consecutive batters across the first through fifth innings en route to his first scoreless outing at Double-A.

Cebert's nine strikeouts were the most by a Patriot right-handed starter since Trent Sellers fanned 10 batters on April 28 vs. Portland. It marked the seventh time a Somerset starter has tallied nine-plus punchouts in a single game this season. Across his last four starts, Cebert has a 2.42 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and .200 BAA with 23 K in 21.1 IP.

RHP Matt Keating (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) tallied his ninth consecutive scoreless outing. During his 8.2 inning scoreless streak, Keating has a 0.58 WHIP and .070 BAA with 11 K to 3 BB. Across his last 17 outings, Keating has posted a 1.08 ERA, 1-0 record, 0.84 WHIP and .123 BAA with 24 K to 7 BB in 16.2 IP.

CF Jace Avina (2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R) extended his hit streak to seven games by doubling down the left field line in the first inning. In the fourth inning, he smacked an RBI double for his 18th multi-hit game of the season. During Avina's seven-game hit streak, he's 8-for-30 with 5 XBH, 6 R and 5 RBI. His active seven-game hit streak leads all Patriots. Having reached safely in 49 of his last 53 games, Avina has raised his OPS from .629 to .897 in that stretch.

DH Miguel Palma (1-for-4, BB) walked in the first inning and singled in the fourth inning, extending his on base streak to six games. Across his last six games, Palma is 9-for-23 (.391 AVG) with a HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB and two multi-hit games. Palma is slashing .379/.438/.621 with 2 HR and 8 RBI in his last eight appearances.

2B Connor McGinnis (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, R) cranked his fifth home run with Somerset this season in the third inning to right center field. With hits in seven of his last nine games, McGinnis is slashing .429/.459/.857 with 3 HR, 7 RBI and 8 XBH in that stretch. Against the Sea Dogs this season, McGinnis improved to a .280/.357/.680 slash line with 3 HR, 11 RBI and two multi-hit games.

Since smashing his first career Double-A home run on June 16 at Portland, McGinnis has pummeled 15 XBH to raise his OPS from .547 to .797 in 25 games. McGinnis' 15 XBH in that stretch rank second in the Eastern League and are tied for fourth in Double-A at the time of the game's conclusion. His .993 OPS leads all active Patriots in that span.

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Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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