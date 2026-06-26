Four-Run 10th Gives Squirrels Walk-Off Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied in the ninth to force extras, fell behind in the 10th and scored four in the bottom of the inning to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 6-5, on Thursday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (46-25, 3-0 second half) picked up their third straight win against the RubberDucks (35-36, 0-3) this week and their ninth walk-off win of the season.

Trailing, 5-2, entering the bottom of the 10th, Sabin Ceballos was hit by a pitch to join placed runner Charlie Szykowny on base. Maui Ahuna hit a single to load the bases with no outs.

Jean Carlos Sio brought home a run with a sacrifice fly and Jack Payton hit an RBI double to pull the Flying Squirrels within a run and put runners at second and third with one out.

Ty Hanchey was intentionally walked by Reid Johnston (Loss, 1-4) to load the bases with one out. With an 0-2 count, Diego Velasquez hit a double down the right-field line to score Ahuna and pinch-runner Zane Zielinkski and win the game.

The Flying Squirrels trailed, 2-1, entering the bottom of the ninth. Hanchey reached on an infield single and later scored the tying run on a passed ball.

In the top of the 10th, Akron took a 3-2 lead on a bases-loaded walk by Tyler Vogel (Win, 6-0), scored a run on a fielder's choice and padded the lead to 5-2 with a two-out, RBI single by Maick Collado. After an error early in the inning, all three runs were unearned.

The RubberDucks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning with an RBI single by Collado. The Flying Squirrels tied the game on an RBI single by Hanchey in the fourth.

Akron went back ahead, 2-1, in the sixth inning with a run scoring on a wild pitch.

Richmond starter Yunior Marte set a new career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed two runs over 5.2 innings.

Dale Stanavich, Ryan Vanderhei and Brad Deppermann combined for 3.1 scoreless relief innings.

The Flying Squirrels and the RubberDucks continue the series on Friday night. Left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-2, 3.79) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron lefty Josh Hartle (3-4, 4.13). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Friday is Fútbol Night at CarMax Park. The first 2,500 fans of all ages will receive an Ardillas Voladoras soccer scarf presented by CareScout. A new Chicken & Cheese Chimichanga (nestled atop crisp lettuce and topped with pico de gallo and chipotle aioli) at 'Chos as the featured food item of the night.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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