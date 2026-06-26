Binghamton Racks up 15 Hits, Lorusso's 13th Homer and Ramos' Ninth-Inning Blast Sink Erie in Rain-Shortened Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Erie, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-2) used 15 hits and two home runs to take down the Erie SeaWolves (2-1), and win their first game of the second half, 10-7 in a rain-shortened game at UPMC Park on Thursday. The game was called due to rain, after the top of the ninth.

Two crucial home runs backed Binghamton to extend its lead in the victory.

In the fourth inning, the Ponies led 5-4, until Nick Lorusso (13) mashed his team-leading 13th home run of the year to give Binghamton a two-run lead. The homer went just above the yellow line in left field.

Then, in the top of the ninth with one runner on, two outs, and in a full count, Jose Ramos (11) blasted a two-run home run to give Binghamton a 10-7 advantage. The game entered a rain delay after the top of the ninth and was ultimately called. Ramos delivered the homer off of right-hander Luke Taggart, who had not allowed a run over his last 12.1 innings pitched.

The 15 hits for Binghamton were the team's second-most all season, and the offense has tallied multi-homer games in four of its last five contests.

For the first time in this series, Erie scored first, as left fielder Chris Meyers delivered an RBI single in the first inning to make it 1-0.

Binghamton scored one in the second inning, as right fielder Nick Lucky tallied an RBI single. Lucky had a career-high four hits in the game and is the second Binghamton bat to have four hits in a game this season, as Jacob Reimer did so on April 22 against Erie.

The Ponies took a commanding lead in the top of the third inning, scoring four runs to make it 5-1.

All with two outs, Binghamton delivered an RBI single from catcher Vincent Perozo, a two-run double with two strikes from left fielder Jaylen Palmer, and an RBI single from shortstop Kevin Villavicencio.

The SeaWolves struck back with three runs in the bottom of the third, making the game 5-4, as shortstop Peyton Graham snuck one past Matt Rudick in center field for a base hit which turned into a triple. Graham then scored on a wild pitch. Meyers ended the inning with an RBI single.

In the fifth inning, with Binghamton leading 6-4, first baseman Andrew Jenkins of Erie delivered a sacrifice fly off of right-hander Douglas Orellana, who went 1.1 innings and allowed one run.

Erie all night did not go away, and that showed in the seventh inning. Binghamton scored two runs to make it 8-5, until second baseman Max Burt hammered a pinch-hit two-run home run to cut the Ponies' lead to one. The homer came off of right-hander Zach Peek, who allowed two runs over 1.2 innings pitched.

Binghamton gave the ball to right-hander Brendan Girton, who tossed 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs across five hits while striking out three and walking three.

On the other side, Erie right-hander Max Alba surrendered eight hits across 2.2 innings and allowed five earned runs in the start.

The SeaWolves used five bullpen arms in the game as Binghamton used four, highlighted by a scoreless inning from right-hander Jordan Geber.

Six Binghamton bats had multi-hit games in the victory, and after being 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position over the first two games, Binghamton went 5-for-17 on Thursday.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Friday at UPMC Park Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Jose Ramos tallied his fourth three-hit game and extended his hit streak to a season-long nine games...(3-for-6, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI)...JT Schwartz recorded his ninth multi-hit game (2-for-5, 2B)...Jaylen Palmer had his sixth multi-hit game (2-for-4, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB)...Nick Lucky became the second Binghamton hitter to record four hits (4-for-5, 4 1B, RBI) in a game this season.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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