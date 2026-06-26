SeaWolves Rally Falls Short in High-Scoring Affair

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The bats were active all night long between the Erie SeaWolves (2-1, 38-33) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-2, 28-44) in a 10-7 loss at UPMC Park on Thursday night.

SeaWolves starting pitcher Max Alba had been exceptionally sharp over his last two outings, going five innings in each and allowing a combined three runs. Alba battled through some early hits to deliver a scoreless first inning.

Once again, Erie delivered some early offense. Seth Stephenson reached on a leadoff error for the second consecutive day before Peyton Graham swapped places with him on a fielder's choice. Chris Meyers eventually delivered the RBI-single to bring home the first run of the game and move Erie out to a 1-0 lead.

Back on the mound, Alba was tagged for one second-inning run and four third-inning runs before exiting the game with two outs in the third inning. Eric Silva entered the game and pitched 1.1 innings in relief, holding Binghamton to a single run in the fourth.

Down 5-1, Erie plated three runs to draw it back to a one-run deficit in the third inning. Graham's third triple of the season scored the first run; Graham would later score himself on a wild pitch. A Meyers' single scored the third and final run of the inning.

Binghamton starter Brendan Girton finished his night with 3.2 innings pitched, allowing five hits with four runs and three earned runs.

For the SeaWolves, Wandisson Charles, Johan Simon and Tyler Owens combined to allow no earned runs throughout their four innings of work. Binghamton netted two more runs, which both went down as unearned in the seventh after the SeaWolves committed a pair of errors in the frame.

The SeaWolves continued to try and claw back. A sacrifice fly from Andrew Jenkins scored the fifth run of the night for Erie. Then the SeaWolves added two more runs with Max Burt's first home run in a SeaWolves uniform.

Binghamton would score two more runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-7 lead, one of which came off the bat of Jose Ramos. The game was later sent into a rain delay and subsequently called final when it was determined that the rain would not subside.

Erie is back in action at 6:35 PM tomorrow from UPMC Park. Knuckleballer Kenny Serwa gets the start for Erie as the SeaWolves search for their third win of the series.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.