Continentals Fall 7-4 to Reading

Published on June 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - The Curve dropped their first game of the second half in a 7-4 defeat to Reading in game three of the series Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Derek Berg logged his 12th multi-hit game of the season while P.J. Hilson tallied his eighth. The offense struggled with runners in scoring position as the Curve went 3-for-11 in those spots.

Altoona jumped into the lead in the top of the first on Callan Moss'RBI single in the bottom of the first. Reading drew even in the second before Hilson re-took the lead with a single in the second. Reading took the lead for good in the fourth with two runs and added four more over the final four innings at the plate.

RHP Josh Loeschorn made his fifth start of 2026 and tossed three innings of one-run ball. Three arms from the Curve bullpen each surrendered two earned runs. Brandon Neeck, who took the loss, walked three and fanned three in his two innings. Alessandro Ercolani allowed his pair of runs on three hits and a walk in the sixth inning. Jaycob Deese finished the final three innings but gave up two long balls.

With the four runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Sunday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona plays game four of the series with Reading at 6:00 p.m. Friday night. The Curve's starter is yet to be announced, and they will face LHP Adam Seminaris slated to start for the Fightin Phils.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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