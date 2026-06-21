Late Homer Sinks Curve, 4-3

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, OH. - The Curve dropped the final game of the First Half of the season, 4-3, to the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon. The Curve will begin the Second Half of the season with a 0-0 record on Tuesday at PNG Field against the Reading Fightin Phils.

Akron took an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single from Alfonsin Rosario, but the Curve quickly responded in the top of the second. Omar Alfonzo singled and advanced to second when Ivan Brethowr walked. Matt King drove them both in with a solid single to right. The 2-1 lead held for the Curve until the 'Ducks took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Jacob Cozart.

Peyton Stumbo started for the Curve and tossed 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Cesar Aquino, who just arrived from Single-A Bradenton, followed Stumbo with allowed two inherited runners to score, but otherwise tossed 1.2 scoreless frames in relief.

The Curve drew even on an RBI single from Duce Gourson in the seventh inning. Gourson, who stole two bases in the game, is up to 20 stolen bases in 62 games this year.

Akron's Jose Devers hit an opposite field solo homer in the eighth inning off Treyson Peters to provide the final margin. Peters and Aquino became the 14th and 15th players to make their Double-A debut for the Curve this year out of the 43 players who have suited up for the club.

The Curve finished the first half of the season with a 31-38 record and begin the second half on Tuesday, June 23, hosting the Reading Fightin Phils at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send RHP Matt Ager to the mound in the series opener with RHP Braydon Tucker

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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