Cade Povich to Make MLB Rehab Start with Baysox on Sunday Afternoon

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Chesapeake Baysox announced today that Orioles left-handed pitcher Cade Povich is scheduled to begin an MLB rehab assignment with Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday afternoon.

Povich was placed on the Orioles' injured list on May 8 with left elbow inflammation. He made four starts with Baltimore this season prior to being placed on the IL, including a start on April 12 against the San Francisco Giants, where he went six and two-thirds innings with just one run allowed.

Povich first pitched for the Baysox shortly after joining the Orioles organization. He was acquired from the Minnesota Twins on August 2, 2022 and joined the Baysox two weeks later after a couple of outings with then-High-A Aberdeen. Povich pitched in 24 games for the Baysox between 2022 and 2023. He posted a 4.87 ERA with the Baysox in 2023 with 118 strikeouts in 81 and one-third innings. Povich was a three-time Eastern League Pitcher of the Week with the Baysox and an Orioles Organizational All-Star that season. He was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on July 28, 2023.

Povich became the 220th former Baysox player to debut in Major League Baseball on June 6, 2024, when he pitched for the Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays. Povich has pitched in 42 career games for Baltimore over the past three seasons.

As one of baseball's premier farm systems, the Orioles bring an exciting pipeline of talent - and events like an MLB rehab assignment give fans a chance to be even more connected to the action and experience MLB talent up close.

Povich is slated to start for Chesapeake in its series finale with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Sunday afternoon. First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.