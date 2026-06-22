Reading Falls 7-4 in Series Finale to Hartford

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (30-39) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (39-29) in the series finale by a final score of 7-4. Hartford takes the series four games to two as the season hits its midway point.

R-Phils starter Jean Cabrera retired the side in the first inning on only six pitches, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

The Yard Goats broke through in the top of the second with a Cole Messina two-run home run for the games first runs.

Reading responded with a home run of their own in the bottom of the third off the bat of Bryson Ware (12). Ware is now tied for second on the team in home runs. The offense stayed hot in the inning with a Jordan Dissin double and Bryan Rincon walk to set runners on the bases. Pedro León (2) delivered with a rocket into the deck of left field and give Reading a 4-2 lead.

Hartford trimmed into the lead immediately in the top of the fourth, with Jimmy Obertop hitting his second home run of the year to leave the lead at one.

The Goats retook the lead in the next inning. GJ Hill tied the game at four with his solo blast, and was followed by back to back doubles from Andy Perez and Conner Capel to drive Cabrera out of the game for the Fightins. Bryant Bentancourt greeted Estibenzon Jimenez out of the bullpen with a three run home run for the visitors. The lead for Hartford remained at 7-4 for the rest of the contest.

Reading managed to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth to cause trouble, but former R-Phil Andrew Baker was able to come in and put out the fire for the guests.

Baker was joined by Griffin Herring and Austin Smith in shutting down the Fightin offense. Herring collected seven strikeouts in his 2.2 innings of work.

Daniel Harper, Saul Teran and Wen-Hui Pan all pitched scoreless innings out of the R-Phil bullpen to hold the Yard Goat offense to seven runs.

Fisher Jameson (2-0) picked up the win. Jameson pitched three innings allowing four runs on three hits and striking out two.

Cabrera (2-5) is given the loss. Cabrera threw 4.2 innings giving up six runs and six hits.

Reading did not have a hit past the third inning, but drew nine total walks on the day. The Fightins struck out seven times in the final three innings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Altoona, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh, at 6 p.m. RHP Braydon Tucker will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Matt Ager for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, June 30, through Sunday, July 5, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Tuesday night, the first 1,500 adults 21 and older receive a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt, thanks to Yuengling. Wednesday night is a Princess Tribute, along with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Savage Auto Group. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, A Stone's Throw LLC, and Island Pizza. Friday night is a Carptner MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Saturday features another Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, sponsored by Dog Training Elite. The series ends on Sunday with a Trey Yesavage Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to AD Moyer Lumber and Hardware.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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