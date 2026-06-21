Senators Shut out for Second Straight Game, SeaWolves Win 5-0

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The SeaWolves rallied for four runs in the second inning to take another early lead over the Senators, going on to take the series finale 5-0. Erie swept the weekend portion of the series, out-scoring Harrisburg 20-3 to close out the series.

The Sens were shut out for the second straight game and sixth time this season, finishing the series on a scoreless stretch of 23.1 innings.

Harrisburg issued another 10 walks in the loss, totaling 36 free passes in the four losses to Erie this week.

LHP Jared Simpson opened the game with a scoreless inning of work.

RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-1) came on for the second, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks in his Senators debut.

RHP Connor Van Scoyoc followed with 2.1 innings, allowing a run in the fourth inning as the SeaWolves took a 5-0 lead. Van Scoyoc scattered five hits, walked none and struck out two.

RHP Sandy Gaston with one inning, RHP Thomas Schultz with two innings, and RHP Billy Sullivan and RHP Holden Powell combined for five scoreless innings to finish the game.

The Sens managed only four hits in the loss and just seven hits total across the two shutouts to close the series.

Caleb Lomavita, Kervin Pichardo, Kyle Hayes and TJ White accounted for the hits, each singling.

Harrisburg only got runners into scoring position in the fifth inning when they stranded men on second and third to end the inning.

The loss knocked the Sens under .500 for the first time in 2026, closing the first half at 34-35.

After the Monday off day, the Senators kick off second-half play Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium for their first series against the Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) this season. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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