June 21, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Sea Dogs made a four-run comeback against the Patriots in the ninth inning Saturday night for a 7-6 walk-off win, their fourth of the week. Johanfran Garcia extended his hit streak to 13 games with a two-for-five night, including the game-tying two-RBI single. He has reached base in his last 20 games straight. Franklin Arias was three-for-five with two singles and a double, his 23rd multi-hit game of the season. Nelly Taylor also recorded a multi-hit game for the second night in a row, his ninth of the season, and sixth in the month of June. Brooks Brannon hit his tenth home run of the season, and newcomer Matt Fraizer recorded his first Double-A hit of the year with an RBI double.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE With Somerset's loss Friday night, the Hartford Yard Goats have clinched first place in the Northeast Division, and a spot in the 2026 Eastern League playoffs. In the Southwest division, the Richmond Flying Squirrels clinched the first half win and playoff berth.

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher Johanfran Garcia, AKA "The Username", has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14. Garcia appeared in six games, hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored. Garcia had multiple hits in five of the six games.

SPEAKING OF JOHANFRAN In addition to being named Eastern League Player of the Week, Garcia is currently riding a 12-game hit streak and a 19-game on base streak. In the month of June, exactly when his hit streak began, Garcia is batting .446 (25-for-56) with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He also stole a base yesterday. In the month of June, he has the best average (among players with 10+ at bats) and most hits in the Eastern League.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo sat last night, though he did score the winning run pinch running for Brooks Brannon. On Friday, he was two-for-three with a double and three RBI, reaching base for the 19th straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .293 (17-for-58) with four doubles, three home runs, 20 RBI, eight walks, and three steals. That average elevates to .435 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the second most RBI on the team (33) behind Franklin Arias (35), and the second most RBI in June of any Eastern League player (19).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland leads the Eastern League in average (.269), hits (157), extra base hits (64), and total bases (270). They are tied for the league lead in runs (105), and are top three in on base percentage (.355) and slugging (.463).

FINISHING STRONG Portland is 8-2 in series finales this season, and have won their last four straight at home. Their last home series finale loss was their first of the season on April 12th against New Hampshire.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 21, 2012 - Jackie Bradley Jr. singles in his first Double-A at-bat, finishes 1-for-4 in Portland's 6-1 win over Harrisburg.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 2.00 ERA) will make his sixth start for the Sea Dogs this season, after making five starts for High-A Greenville in April and early May (0-0, 0.44 ERA). Eyanson is currently the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system according to MLB.com, second overall to Franklin Arias. Eyanson earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in April, after recording a 0.54 ERA in four starts. After his second start in Double-A, Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Overall for Portland, Eyanson has allowed five runs on 12 hits with 23 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched. In 2025, Eyanson was the winning pitcher in the Men's College World Series championship game, leading LSU to the title, before he was taken by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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