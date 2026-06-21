Povich Impresses, Estrada Has Career Day for Baysox in Win over Flying Squirrels

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dismantled the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 8-0 win Sunday.

Orioles' left-hander Cade Povich made a major league rehab start for Chesapeake (29-39), pitching three and a third innings scoreless and giving up just one hit and no walks to three strikeouts.

Povich, whose been on the injured list since May 8, retired the first 10 of 11 batters he faced while his fastball sat mid to low nineties. Of Povich's 43 pitches, 34 were for strikes.

At the plate, Chesapeake was led by a career-high 5 RBI day for Aron Estrada and Doug Hodo 's second career multi-home run game.

The Baysox led from their first pitch offensively and on against Flying Squirrel left-handed starter Greg Farone (L, 1-7). Hodo laced a leadoff home run to left field, his third of four homers this season, for a 1-0 Chesapeake lead.

Chesapeake plated two more runs in the opening frame as part of Estrada's big day. Estrada (3-for-4) lined a two-run single to score Thomas Sosa and Anderson De Los Santos.

Across its last two first innings, Baysox batters have scored a eight combined runs on eight hits.

A Griff O'Ferrall sacrifice fly scored Sosa in the fourth inning to put Chesapeake up 4-0 before Estrada earned his second two-run hit.

In the fifth, Estrada smoked a double to plate Anderson De Los Santos and O'Farrell, giving the Baysox a 6-0 cushion.

Estrada contributed his fifth and final RBI on a no-doubt solo homer. Estrada's 11th long ball of the year went 425 feet and extended Chesapeake's lead to 6-0.

Estrada, the Orioles' No. 7 prospect, finished the Eastern League's first half of the season batting .274 (63-for-230) with a career-high 11 home runs and 35 RBI across 60 games.

Zane Barnhart and Sebastian Gongora pitched in relief and preserved Chesapeake's third shutout win of the year. Barnhart struck out the only two batters he faced in the fourth inning while Gongora (W, 5-3) earned his fourth win in his last five appearances by pitching the final five innings, giving up just two hits fanning three batters.

Hodo punctuated the win by blasting his second home run of th day in the eighth inning for the 8-0 final score. Dylan Beavers made his third start on major league rehab, serving as the designated hitter and going 0-for-5 with a deep flyout to centerfield.

The Baysox begin the Eastern League's second half on Tuesday when they host the first of six games against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Frst pitch is set for 6:35 pm on Tuesday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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