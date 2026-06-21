McGinnis Muscles Go-Ahead Homer in Eighth as Somerset Rallies to End First Half With 6-4 Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots congratulate Connor McGinnis in the dugout

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots congratulate Connor McGinnis in the dugout(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots took the series finale against the Portland Sea Dogs 6-4 at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots advanced to 9-6 against Portland this season, including a 2-4 record at Hadlock Field this year.

The win wrapped up the first half with Somerset's 37th win - the most by the Patriots in the first half since 2023. It handed Somerset the Eastern League Northeast Division's second-best first half record and the third-best first half record in the Eastern League at the time of the game's conclusion.

Somerset's 12 total hits marked the second consecutive game where the Patriots have tallied 12-plus hits and the 30th game this season where the Patriots have mustered double-digit hits.

With Connor McGinnis' homer in the eighth inning, the Patriots have hit homers in six straight games, 15 of their last 16 games, 31 of their last 35 games and 55-of-69 games this season. Their 109 home runs this season are the most through 69 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

The Patriots' 218 HR pace through 69 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots collected at least one extra base hit in the game for a franchise record 69th straight game, signaling the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

The result marked the 10th time Somerset has played in a game decided by three runs or fewer in its last 11 contests, bringing its record to 24-20 in such games.

Somerset pitchers combined for double digit strikeouts (13) for the sixth time in the last seven games. Somerset's 726 strikeouts lead Double-A and rank seventh in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

RHP Ben Hess (2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 2 K) made his ninth start of the season and seventh since returning off the 7-day IL on May 14. Hess' 53 pitches were the most he's thrown since being reinstated off the injured list.

RHP Trent Sellers (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K) struck out six straight batters en route to picking up his first career Double-A save and first save since 6/4/24 at Wilmington. Across his last seven outings, Sellers has a 2.70 ERA, 3-1 record, .200 BAA with 36 K in 30.0 IP.

DH Jace Avina (3-for-5, 2 RBI) put Somerset on the board with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning to notch his third consecutive multi-hit game and 16th multi-hit game of the year. In the seventh inning, Avina singled for the third time, securing his fifth three-plus hit game this season.

Avina extended his hit streak to four games. In that span he's 8-for-15 (.533 AVG) with a HR, three walks and three multi-hit games. Across his last nine games, Avina is 17-for-34 (.500) with three HR, six RBI and seven XBH with a 1.464 OPS in that stretch. Avina has reached base safely in 33 of his last 34 games, slashing .360/.440/.698 in that span, raising his season-long OPS from .629 to .971.

C Tomas Frick (2-for-4) picked up his first multi-hit game of the season after singling for the second time in the eighth inning.

3B Kevin Verde (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, R) pelted a double in the second inning before picking up his first Double-A RBI with a fielder's choice groundout in the eighth inning.

2B Connor McGinnis (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R) smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning to pick up his career-high third run of the game. McGinnis' home run was his second of the week after he rocketed his first career Double-A home run on a grand slam to center field on June 16 at Portland. Across his last 22 games with Somerset, McGinnis is batting .253 with two homers and 12 RBIs.

SS Owen Cobb (2-for-4, R, SB) tallied his ninth multi-hit game of the season with singles in the fifth and seventh innings. Cobb extended his active hit streak to a team-high five games. In that span, he's 6-for-16 (.375 AVG) with three XBH and two walks. Across his last eight games, Cobb is 9-for-26 (.346) with five XBH, three walks and three RBIs.

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Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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