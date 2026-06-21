SeaWolves Shut out Senators for Second Straight Game

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (36-32) finished the first half strong with a second consecutive shutout victory in a 5-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators (34-35) at FNB Field on Father's Day.

SeaWolves starter Andrew Sears continued to look remarkable in his return to Erie. After a strong 3.2 innings on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed four scoreless, one-hit innings against the Senators with five strikeouts and only two base runners allowed.

For the first time in the last two days, the SeaWolves did not plate a run in the first inning. Instead, they were retired with only three batters coming to the plate. But Erie wasn't to be denied for long. The second inning accounted for four of the squad's five runs. Thayron Liranzo led off the frame with a single to left field which was followed by back-to-back walks to Justice Bigbie and Chris Meyers. Izaac Pacheco plated one on a sacrifice fly, before Andrew Jenkins followed with a two-run double to give Erie a 3-0 lead. Another double from Seth Stephenson scored Jenkins and Erie went to the bottom half of the second with a four-run lead.

By the time Sears' day was done, Erie had added on another run to extend to a 5-0 advantage. Pacheco led off the inning with a single, then Andrew Jenkins collected another base hit. A sac fly from Peyton Graham would plate Pacheco and serve as the only Erie run in the inning.

The bullpen continued its outstanding effort with five scoreless innings between Wandisson Charles, Moises Rodriguez, Tyler Owens, Luke Taggart and Trevin Michael.

Taggart lowered his to 0.99 with his scoreless inning in the eighth, the best ERA in the Eastern League (min. 20 IP). The Howlers enter the second half with a 23-inning scoreless streak on the mound after posting back-to-back nine-inning shutouts for the first time since May 2019.

The SeaWolves return home for a 2025 Eastern League Championship Series rematch with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies starting on Tuesday night at 6:05 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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