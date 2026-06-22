Yard Goats Crank Four Home Runs and Win Road Trip Finale

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - The Yard Goats smashed four home runs and came back to beat the Reading Fightin Phils 7-4 on Sunday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Cole Messina, Jimmy Obertop, GJ Hill and Bryant Betancourt all homered helping the Yard Goats close out the first half with a series win, taking four of six games from the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate and improving to 10 games above .500 (39-29) at the conclusion of the first half of the Eastern League season. The Yard Goats, who clinched the First-Half Northeast Division Title and Postseason berth, return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday (7:10 PM) to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Cole Messina belted a two-run homer off Fightins starting pitcher Jean Cabrera. Yard Goats starter Michael Prosecky worked two scoreless innings before turning things over to the bullpen.

Reading scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead against reliever Fisher Jameson in his Yard Goats debut. Bryson Ware led off the inning with a solo home run, and later in the inning Pedro Leon connected on a three-run homer, putting the Fighting Phils ahead.

However, the Yard Goats fought back. Jimmy Obertop cracked a solo homer in the fourth inning to make it 4-3 before Hartford scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. GJ Hill tied the game 4-4 with his 10th homer of the season, a solo shot to right field. Hartford would continue to rally and with two-outs as Andy Perez and Conner Capel had back-to-back doubles. Capel's 13th double scored Perez, giving the Yard Goats a 5-4 lead, and chased starter Jean Cabrera from the game. Bryant Betancourt followed with a two-run homer to make it 7-4.

The Yard Goats bullpen fired a shutout over the final six innings of the contest as Fisher Jameson, Griffin Herring, Andrew Baker and Austin Smith put up zeros. Herring struck out seven batters in three innings. Andrew Baker came in to get the final out of the eighth inning and fanned Luke Ritter with the bases loaded. Austin Smith hurled a 1-2-3 ninth inning to record the save.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to start a six-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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