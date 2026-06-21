Binghamton's Late Rally Falls Short in 11-Inning Series Finale against New Hampshire

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-42) drop the series finale in 11 innings to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (34-33), 5-4 from Mirabito Stadium, and split the series at three games each. The game lasted three hours and 18 minutes.

Fisher Cats right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. delivered a go-ahead solo home run to lead off the ninth inning and give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

It came on the 10th pitch of the at-bat off of right-hander Saul Garcia in his first inning of work and was Micheletti's 10th home run of the year.

Binghamton answered in the bottom of the ninth as designated hitter Vincent Perozo roped a game-tying single with two strikes and two outs. Binghamton over the last two games had 13 RBIs with two outs.

Off of left-hander Gabby Rodriguez, New Hampshire scored three runs in the 10th inning to take a 4-1 lead, highlighted by designated hitter Carter Cunningham, who had a two-run single.

Binghamton entered the game 6-1 in extra-inning games, and they came alive in the 10th to tie the game at 4-4.

Again, with two strikes and two outs, Matt Rudick hammered an RBI double, sending catcher Chris Suero to third base. One batter later, Jose Ramos striped a ground ball to center field to score two runs. Ramos holds a team lead with 38 RBIs.

For the second time this season, Binghamton went into the 11th inning, doing so against New Hampshire on opening night when they won 10-9 in 13 innings.

Binghamton shortstop Wyatt Young came in to pitch for the sixth time this season as Fisher Cats center fielder Victor Arias chalked up a go-ahead single. The Rumble Ponies did not score in the ninth as right-hander Caleb Freeman got the save.

Both pitching staffs dazzled on Father's Day, as the game was scoreless through eight innings.

Binghamton right-hander R.J. Gordon matched a season high, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings for the second time in this series. Gordon struck out four and allowed two hits with two walks.

New Hampshire right-hander Danny Thompson Jr. made his second Double-A start and his second outing of the series, pitching five scoreless frames with just one hit. In nine innings against Binghamton, he has allowed just one hit.

Right-hander Douglas Orellana came into relief for Binghamton with two on base and two outs in the fifth inning. Center fielder Hedbert Perez roped a single to center field as catcher Patrick Winkel tried to score from second, but Jose Ramos threw him out to stop the threat.

Binghamton's best chance was in the third inning. Young roped a lead-off double, but Binghamton left two on in the inning.

Fisher Cats right-hander Alex Amalfi followed Thompson Jr, after throwing four innings on Tuesday night and going a career high in relief with 4.1 innings pitched, allowing one earned run.

Right-hander Zach Peek tossed an inning scoreless with two strikeouts as right-hander Carlos Guzman struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning. Binghamton retired seven straight from the sixth to the eighth inning.

Right-hander Sam Gardner of New Hampshire got the win even after allowing two earned runs in the tenth inning.

Binghamton wraps up the first half 27-42, going 17-19 at Mirabito Stadium and 10-23 on the road.

The Rumble Ponies begin the second half of the season and start a six-game series against the Erie Seawolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Tuesday at UPMC Park Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: R.J. Gordon matches a season high for the second time this series with innings pitched (4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO)...Douglas Orellana (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)...Zach Peek has gone scoreless in his first four appearances back with Binghamton (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Carlos Guzman (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Jose Ramos, team lead 38 RBIs (1-for-5, 2 RBI)...Vincent Perozo (1-for-5, RBI)...Nick Lorusso (1-for-5, R).







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.