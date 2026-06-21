Cats Cap Two-Week Trip, Sink Bobbers with 5-4 Win in 11 Innings

Published on June 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - After carrying a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (34-33) needed 11 innings to take down the Binghamton Bobbers (27-42) at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday, 5-4. New Hampshire and Binghamton traded blows in the ninth and 10th before the Cats plated the decisive run in the 11th, with all nine runs of Sunday's game scoring in the final three innings.

Fisher Cats starter Danny Thompson Jr. fired five shutout innings of one-run ball in his second Double-A start. After receiving promotion to New Hampshire this week, Thompson Jr. posted four hitless innings in his Double-A debut on June 16. Over his two starts in Binghamton, Thompson Jr. finished the week with nine innings of one-hit ball without allowing a run. New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi continued the strong effort with 4-1/3 innings of relief, a career-longest relief outing. Despite giving up the lead in the 10th, righty Sam Gardner (W, 2-1) struck out two batters and allowed the game-tying two runs in the 10th before Caleb Freeman (S, 5) earned his third save in a row.

Binghamton's RJ Gordon was the first pitcher in an effort that required seven pitchers, including position-player Wyatt Young (L, 0-1). Gordon struck out four in 4-2/3 scoreless innings before fellow righty Douglas Orellana struck out a pair of batters in 1-1/3 innings. After scoreless innings from relievers Zach Peek and Carlos Guzman, Fisher Cats right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. bombed his 10th homer of the season to break a scoreless game in the top of the 9th off Saul Garcia. Left-hander Gabriel Rodriguez three runs on two hits in the 10th and the Binghamton shortstop Young coughed up an unearned run in the 11th.

Today's Top Takeaways

RF Eddie Micheletti Jr. breaks scoreless game in the ninth with his 10th home run of the season, most on active roster.

RHP Danny Thompson Jr. hurls five scoreless innings in second Double-A start.

In two starts in Binghamton: 9.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.

DH Carter Cunningham plates two with base hit in 10th inning.

RHP Alex Amalfi with longest career relief outing, did not allow a hit in first three innings of 4-1/3 innings.

RHP Caleb Freeman cashes in on third-straight save, his fifth with New Hampshire.

New Hampshire forced Binghamton's Gordon out of Sunday's game with two outs in the fifth inning. With two men on, New Hampshire center fielder Hedbert Perez singled up the middle off new pitcher Douglas Orellana. With catcher Patrick Winkel on second, Binghamton's Jose Ramos fielded the ball and fired a one-hopper to Binghamton catcher Chris Suero for the final out and keep Sunday's game scoreless.

Following Thompson Jr.'s five innings, Amalfi allowed a pair of walks to his first two batters faced before a 5-3 double play swung momentum back in New Hampshire's favor in the bottom of the sixth.

After Micheletti Jr.'s go-ahead shot in the top of the ninth, Binghamton designated hitter Victor Perozo singled in Nick Lorusso to tie the game with two outs in the inning. The Fisher Cats scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th and scored two more before the end of the side on a Carter Cunningham single hit sharply into right field with the Binghamton infield playing in to make the lead 4-1.

The Ponies responded with three runs in the bottom of the 10th, all with two outs. After Amalfi ended his outing with a strikeout, New Hampshire's Gardner entered the game in the bottom of the 10th and struck out his first batter faced for the second out. A walk to Suero set up a Matt Rudick RBI single, and a Jose Ramos double tied the game at 4-4.

In the top of the 11th, a Victor Arias RBI single gave the Fisher Cats the decisive 5-4 lead before Freeman locked down his fifth save.

The Fisher Cats return home to open a six-game homestand against the Somerset Patriots, beginning Tuesday, June 23. Homestand highlights feature Pride Night on Tuesday, Mental Health Awareness Night on Wednesday, presented by Anthem Health Plans. Friday is a Space Potatoes game, followed by postgame Atlas fireworks. Saturday is Toy Story Night, with specialty on-field themed jerseys available for auction throughout the game, with all benefits going to the Fisher Cats Foundation. The Fisher Cats and Patriots close down the series on Sunday with Blippi and Meekah visiting Delta Dental Stadium.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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